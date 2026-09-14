Hansi Flick has booked his place among the Barcelona greats in record time. The German has not only topped La Liga since the start of the current season, but turned that lead into a historic tally that ranks him among the "top 5 coaches" in the Catalan club's history by number of rounds spent at the summit.

Official figures released by renowned statistician Pedro Martín, and reported by "Mundo Deportivo", show Flick has led Barcelona to the top of the table in 61 of the 81 rounds he has overseen. That is a staggering 75% of his total La Liga matches spent at the top.

The mark carries him past English coaching legend Terry Venables, who led the table for 60 rounds across three full seasons, into fifth place in the all-time ranking.

What stands out is not just the number, but the extraordinary speed. While the four coaches above him needed long seasons, Flick has managed it in two campaigns and just the start of his third.

Pep Guardiola sits at the top with 87 rounds across four seasons, followed by Frank Rijkaard on 85 across five, Ernesto Valverde on 80 across three, and Rinus Michels on 63 across six. Flick is now only two rounds away from breaking the latter.

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Compare that with the legends who coached Barcelona for years and the scale becomes clear. Those directly behind Flick include Johan Cruyff, who needed eight full seasons to reach just 59 rounds, Louis van Gaal, who topped 58 across four seasons, and Luis Enrique, who topped 55 across three. It confirms the German is dominating the top of La Liga at an unprecedented pace.