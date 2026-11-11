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A "dictator" who should be "sent to a psychiatric hospital": former FIFA president Joseph S. Blatter has delivered a damning verdict on his successor Gianni Infantino.

"Infantino no longer knows any limits," the 90-year-old Swiss told Spiegel in an interview about his compatriot. "He doesn't understand any of this. I mean, perhaps Infantino should be sent to a psychiatric hospital."

Blatter also sees a possible route through sports law, rather than an examination of Infantino's mental state. "There is another route, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne. He could be charged there because his behaviour violates the FIFA statutes," he said. "He did not consult anyone beforehand about the Peace Prize. That is a point that must be raised at CAS." Infantino instigated the creation of the prize in 2025, and it went to Donald Trump.

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In Blatter's view, his successor has taken a wrong turn since his friendship with the US president began. "FIFA is suffering. It is currently led by a man who has allowed himself to be blinded. Meeting Donald Trump changed Gianni Infantino," Blatter said. "He believes he has been chosen to monopolise the world's most popular sport. But there are senior figures in the football organisation who do not approve. They want to remove him."

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He also called Infantino an absolute ruler at the world governing body: "He is a dictator. People at FIFA tell me that nobody is allowed to ride in the lift with him. He is 'untouchable', not to be touched."

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Blatter had to leave office in 2015, before Infantino took over in 2016, and now hopes his successor will be voted out. Infantino faces heavy criticism for acting unilaterally, particularly over the failed sale of the World Cup rights.

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"The European football governing body UEFA is putting on a lot of pressure, but if Infantino cannot be removed before the next presidential election in March, he will be re-elected. We now have to see how to get rid of him," said Blatter, who claims to have learned: "UEFA has a plan; they will name a rival candidate next week." The New York Times and BBC recently reported that Arsene Wenger was considering standing.

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Blatter's preferred candidate, though an unlikely one, is Sebastian Coe, head of the world athletics governing body, who lost the contest for the IOC presidency in 2025. "Coe has also previously chaired the FIFA Ethics Committee. He is a strong personality. A president from the birthplace of football, England, would be good," Blatter said. Nothing is known about any ambitions Coe may have.