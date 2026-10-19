Michael Olise was back at his best in Bayern Munich's 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. It was the response Bayern needed to his "incredibly stupid" mistake against Viking Stavanger in the Champions League. Olise allowed himself to be provoked and was sent off before Bayern let victory slip away in a 3-3 draw in Norway with a man down.

"Yes, he made a mistake in Stavanger. But did you see him in the stadium on Saturday? He was on the receiving end of three or four hard challenges in the first half and did not even wave his hand in frustration. Lesson learned, I would say," said Germany's record international appearance holder Lothar Matthäus at an event held by his sponsor Interwetten.

Matthäus then defended Olise and even the opponents who resort to fouls and provocation to deal with him. "A Diego Maradona could not be stopped by fair means either," said Matthäus, one of the few players who managed to keep Maradona fairly well under control on the pitch on a few occasions during his playing career.

How much does Michael Olise currently earn at Bayern Munich?

For a time, Matthäus and Maradona were regarded as the best players in Serie A, and their sporting rivalry became a friendship. Matthäus now compares Bayern's Olise with one of football's greatest players.

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He wants Bayern to extend Olise's contract, preferably "immediately", on significantly improved terms. Olise reportedly earns around 13.5 million euros a year, leaving him among Bayern's more averagely paid players.

Bayern's extremely expensive squad partly explains that, but Olise was still considered a promising talent when he joined from Crystal Palace in 2024 for a transfer fee of 53 million euros. He has since become a world-class player, and Matthäus believes he could win the Ballon d'Or this very year.

How Bayern should finance Michael Olise's contract extension

In recent years, Olise has increased his market value by "three and a half or four times", according to Matthäus. "If you adjusted his salary to his market value, he would have to earn 45, 46, 47 million now!" He then conceded with a smile: "Uli Hoeneß will surely say now that I don't understand numbers. And no, Bayern don't have to pay 45 million, but I would extend his contract immediately by two or three years and give him a few million more."

To explain how Bayern could afford a pay rise for Olise, Matthäus turned to the club's wage bill. Board member for sport Max Eberl is supposed to reduce squad costs, but Matthäus sees room to manoeuvre: "Manuel Neuer will probably be gone next year, so Bayern will save 20 million euros in salary. You can give half of that to Olise and still save ten million euros," said Matthäus.

What is the status of contract talks between Olise and Bayern?

An early extension would offer Bayern another advantage. "Even if he doesn't see out the contract, Bayern would at least get a high transfer fee. Because the longer the contract runs, the higher the transfer fee I can get. So extend it, add ten million, not a bad deal for Bayern and Olise is happy," said Matthäus, who knows Bayern's senior management have already thought of that themselves.

Before the World Cup, Bayern wanted to extend Olise's contract. They are said to have stepped up their efforts again recently and to be prepared to pay an annual salary of around 25 million euros plus bonuses. So far, however, the Frenchman sees no reason to enter contract talks. His current contract runs until 2029, and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him.