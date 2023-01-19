He should be an assistant - Permall believes Kaizer Chiefs made mistake appointing Zwane as head coach

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Shaun Permall has questioned Arthur Zwane's credibility to lead the team to major trophies.

Permall questions Zwane's ability to lead Chiefs to glory

Zwane took over from Baxter

He is under pressure owing to club's inconsistency

WHAT HAPPENED: Permall was commenting in the wake of Chiefs' inconsistent run in the Premier Soccer League.

The retired striker believes the Soweto-born tactician was not ready to take over as the club's head coach, suggesting he is short of vital tactics that can help Chiefs end their eight-year trophy drought.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think they need to bring in a more tactical type of coach if they want to end the trophy drought. Because for me Arthur Zwane is still cutting his teeth," Permall told This Is Football.

"A club of the magnitude of Kaizer Chiefs, I think Zwane should have stayed as an assistant coach for a while. Then he could also learn from a more experienced coach, this would have been perfect for him. Then when the time is right, he could then take over."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane was appointed the Glamour Boys' head coach at the beginning of the season on a three-year deal, taking over from Stuart Baxter.

Club's supporters were optimistic the tactician would turn Amakhosi into PSL title contenders, but with about 14 games to go, they are 19 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their realistic chance of winning a trophy this season lies with the Nedbank Cup, but Zwane can still turn the season around by finishing behind Downs as runners-up and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Chiefs have a daunting task against Sundowns who have won their last 11 top-flight matches in a row.