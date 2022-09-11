'He's a star' - Firmino admits long-term admiration for Liverpool wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

Roberto Firmino has heaped praise on Fabio Carvalho, admitting he kept an eye on the wonderkid prior to his Liverpool move.

Carvalho has begun Anfield career strongly

Firmino is a big fan of the youngster

Pair could be in European action on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool teammate Carvalho, revealing that he was a fan of the player before he arrived at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a great player,” Firmino told the club's website. “I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played. He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Liverpool have made a stuttering start to the season, Carvalho has impressed during his first month as a Red. The 20-year-old has already established himself as a first-team regular, netting twice in six Premier League appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Carvalho also scored a dramatic, 98th-minute winner in his side's 2-1 victory over Newcastle, smashing home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side are next in action on Tuesday when they host Ajax in the Champions League. They will be hoping for a positive result after being embarassed 4-0 by Napoli in their group-stage opener.