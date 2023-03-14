'He's a genius' - Mokwena lauded for his intelligence by Komphela as Mamelodi Sundowns continue to dazzle

Steve Komphela has described Rhulani Mokwena as a genius and his intelligence has seen him succeed at the club.

At just 36, Mokwena is riding on wave of success

Downs on course to win three trophies

Komphela sheds light on Mokwena's qualities

WHAT HAPPENED: The youthful tactician has been delivering consistently for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights after getting the sole mandate from the management to steer the team forward.

First-team coach Komphela has now explained why the 36-year-old is performing well despite the challenges he faced while in charge of one of the country's big teams.

WHAT HE SAID: "The guy is unbelievably intelligent. He has brains, brains, brains. You never get into coaching and succeed at a young age without brains," Komphela said as quoted by Far Post.

"He is a genius. Unfortunately, in modern management, it’s not really about the capability to do your job, to be a great tactician. It is about the other dynamics around you.

"[Mokwena is very calm, and calculative. He sees things in time and has the wisdom and ability to respond appropriately.

"It's not easy to be the head coach at Sundowns, in fact, any big team but managing that is one of the primary objectives. You have to be careful because whatever you say goes.

"Unfortunately in the modern world, what you say can make you go. If you want to rectify, it gets worse so you have to be careful what you’re going to say. And he has mastered that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Masandawana have been flying in the PSL; they are currently comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 56 points, and just two wins might see them getting crowned champions, depending on the results of the chasing pack.

Downs are also into the quarter-final of both the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena will be keen to ensure Downs secure the PSL trophy soon, then turn their full focus to the Cup competitions.