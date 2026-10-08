Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has settled the question hanging over star man Salem Al-Dawsari and his involvement in the upcoming Clasico against bitter rivals Al-Ittihad.

The two sides meet on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Inzaghi has named Al-Dawsari in the squad for the Clasico after his recovery from a recent injury.

According to the paper, the Italian plans to start the winger on the bench and turn to him if the game demands it.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

"The Tornado" has been missing since the start of the campaign, sidelined by an injury he picked up on duty with the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 35-year-old had surgery on his knee tendon in Finland last July, then worked through a rehabilitation programme that ran until last Thursday, when he rejoined group training.

Breaking back into the first XI will not be easy, though. Al-Hilal signed Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and Dutchman Crysencio Summerville to play on the left, leaving Al-Dawsari with a fight on his hands.