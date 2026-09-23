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He refuses to repeat the Zidane experience: the story of Al-Ahly's fantasy offer to sign Deschamps

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D. Deschamps
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
France
Z. Zidane
M. Pusic
France
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

The French coach was close to the Saudi league

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia made an extraordinary offer to sign Didier Deschamps before the start of the current season, according to press reports revealing the full details.

The Saudi club eventually turned to Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the team this season, succeeding German Matthias Jaissle. Before that call, they had been linked with a host of world-class coaches, Deschamps among them.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" reports that Fabrice Bocquet, Al-Ahli's chief executive, put a three-year contract worth 10 million euros a year on the table.

Al-Ahli's board, which sits under Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, ultimately opted for Pusic instead, the newspaper explained.

The French coach is in no rush to return to the dugout this season, according to "L'Équipe". He may take a break until the summer to spend more time with his family after 14 unbroken years with Les Bleus.

UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
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France crest
France
FRA
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Deschamps has no intention of repeating the path taken by compatriot Zinedine Zidane, though. Zidane spent five full years out of work, from his last spell at Real Madrid until Deschamps himself handed over the France job to him.

Pusic, meanwhile, has endured a wretched start with Al-Ahli. Their latest setback came in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup quarter-finals, where South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns knocked them out with a 2-1 win.

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