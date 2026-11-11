Share Follow GOAL on Google

A press report on Wednesday stated that Barcelona have renewed their interest in a young Dutch player, with a view to signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Advertisement

Barcelona chased Ruud Nijstad, Twente's 18-year-old centre-back, during the last summer transfer window. The player ultimately stayed put.

According to the website "tribuna", Barcelona have stepped up their planning for the January window, with a young defender among their priorities.

Sporting director Deco wants fresh cover at the position alongside Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen, while Hansi Flick leans heavily on Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde at right-back.

Nijstad has drifted back onto Barcelona's radar. The 18-year-old Dutchman featured among the club's targets last summer, turning heads with his physical qualities, his sharp positioning and his ability to build attacks from the back.

Advertisement Advertisement

The newspaper "Sport", though, reported that Twente value the player at around 20 million euros.

Related Topics

His contract runs until June 2029, and Barca's financial constraints only make the job harder.

Alternatives are also under watch at the Catalan club, including Jorrel Hato, Castello Lukeba and Arthur Dias, while deals for Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol look unrealistic for now.

Advertisement

Ruud Nijstad rejects Barcelona's offer

Maurice, Ruud Nijstad's father, spoke publicly about the decisions that shaped the player's future in an interview with the Dutch newspaper NRC, explaining why his son stayed at Twente despite interest from a string of major European clubs.

He said, "This was entirely his personal decision", before recalling the words Ruud had told him: "I haven't finished my job here yet. I want to repay the people at Twente who have given me so much".

Advertisement

Barcelona, the club the player calls his dream, were among those who tried to sign him. Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord and Juventus had shown interest before that.

Nijstad even visited several clubs alongside his parents and his representatives, weighing up the options in front of him.

Advertisement

Distinctive traits of the young defender

Father and son also discussed the qualities the young defender brings.

Ruud said of physical duels, "This isn't the area where my main strengths lie. I rarely get into what my father calls kicking battles and physical clashes. That was what distinguished him the most".

Advertisement

Maurice agrees with that verdict. "Ruud has the talent of positioning himself well, so that he rarely finds himself in such situations. And this quality he did not inherit from me", he said.

The father did acknowledge their similarities in reading the game and in marshalling teammates on the pitch, adding, "In this aspect specifically, I see something of myself in him".

Advertisement

Earlier, in comments to the newspaper Voetbal International, the defender admitted how happy Barcelona's interest had made him. "It is the biggest club in the world. When a club of this size wants to sign you, that is wonderful", he said.

He confirmed there had been contact between the two clubs. Twente, though, held firm and refused to ease his exit.