He played in the Africa Cup of Nations final: Morocco international announces retirement at the age of 32

A Morocco international announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from football at the age of 32, following a distinguished career.

Adam Masina has called it a day at just 32.

His decision arrives only months after the Africa Cup of Nations final, where he lined up for Morocco against Senegal. That game now stands as the last of his career.

Bologna, Watford, Udinese and Torino all had him on their books, and the Moroccan defender had been a free agent since leaving Bologna in Italy's top flight last January.

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Football isn't done with him yet, though. According to "Corriere di Bologna", the former defender, who impressed as a centre-back for Morocco at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, joins the coaching staff at Italian fourth-division club Progresso as assistant to Francesco Salmi.

Recent physical problems drove the switch, convincing him to end his playing days.

So Masina goes straight into the dugout, seeing the game from an entirely new angle.