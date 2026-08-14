Missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season has reportedly forced the Rossoneri's decision-makers into action. According to the broadcaster, owner Gerry Cardinale, head coach Rzben Amorim and other key club figures held a crisis meeting. There, the club's hierarchy identified specific candidates to leave as they look to radically reshape the squad before next season.

High on the sales list is a prominent name in Christopher Nkunku. The 28-year-old attacker, once the Bundesliga's top scorer at RB Leipzig and also frequently a transfer target for Bayern Munich, only arrived at San Siro from Chelsea last year for a fee of €37 million.

Even though he scored twice in the final three matches of the season, the Frenchman no longer has a future in the system of Milan's new coach. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Amorim has already told the forward in a personal conversation that he is planning without him.

Getty Images

Who is on AC Milan's shortlist for departure?

David Odogu is also heading for a temporary move away from the fashion capital. The club are currently looking for a suitable loan destination for the 20-year-old centre-back and Germany youth international to guarantee him regular minutes at a higher level. In the Bundesliga, 1. FSV Mainz 05 are among the clubs to have shown concrete interest in signing the defensive talent.

As well as Nkunku and Odogu, the planned overhaul also affects other well-known members of the squad. Defenders Filippo Terracciano, Fikayo Tomori and Pervis Estupiban, along with the 27-year-old holding midfielder Youssouf Fofana, have been given permission to leave.

Centre-forward Santiago Gimenez also has no role in the future plans of the traditional Italian club and can start looking for a new employer with immediate effect.