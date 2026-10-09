After a disappointing season that ended without Champions League qualification, the traditional Italian club carried out a radical sporting overhaul. Milan parted company in the summer with coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and chief executive Giorgio Furlani.

Ruben Amorim arrived as coach, while Massimo Calvelli, Hendrik Almstadt, Bobby Gardiner and Domenico Lomonte took on greater responsibility at executive level. Milan are still expected to bring in an external expert as well. Ralf Rangnick was linked with the role immediately before the World Cup, but he eventually extended his contract as Austria head coach. More recently, Eintracht Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche also emerged as a candidate.

Now, though, the trail appears to lead to Benatia. The 39-year-old Moroccan has been without a club since leaving Olympique Marseille in the summer and is understood to be interested in the role.

Medhi Benatia's career path since his departure from Bayern Munich

Benatia played for Bayern Munich from 2014 to 2016, winning the Bundesliga twice and the DFB Cup once with the German record champions. He also played in Italy for Juventus, Roma and Udinese Calcio. In 2021, he ended his playing career in Turkey with Fatih Karagümrük before moving into management in France at his youth club Olympique Marseille.

Between January 2025 and June 2026, he served as sporting director. Benatia made a number of promising transfers, but also drew attention for his hot-headed behaviour on the touchline, receiving several red cards as a result. In mid-February, after a run of poor results and the dismissal of coach Roberto De Zerbi, he resigned at OM despite still being under contract. However, the club did not accept Benatia's decision, so he remained in office until the end of the season.

Under Amorim, Milan have made a decent start to the season. With three wins and two draws from five matches, they currently sit fifth in Serie A.