'He needs to keep training at the highest level' - Lampard on why Hudson-Odoi hasn't been in the Chelsea lineup

The manager explained the winger's recent lack of gametime as the Blues have instead leaned on Christian Pulisic and Willian

Frank Lampard says that Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to keep training at a high level if he wants to earn back a starting role with .

Hudson-Odoi has stepped into a larger role under Lampard this season, having truly broken through midway through last season under Maurizio Sarri.

The winger has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea throughout this campaign, including 20 in the Premier League.

More teams

However, since the restart, the 19-year-old attacker has fallen down the pecking order, with Christian Pulisic and Willian the preferred wingers next to Olivier Giroud.

During that time, Chelsea have won six of their eight Premier League matches, vaulting the Blues into contention for a top-four finish and a place.

Even with Pulisic out with an injury, Lampard turned to Mason Mount for this past weekend's win over , with Hudson-Odoi coming on as a substitute.

But Lampard insists that there are no issues between manager and winger, as the Chelsea boss insists that he's still pleased with Hudson-Odoi.

"I've spoken about Callum a lot, he needs to keep training at the highest level, which is actually what I've seen him doing, particularly in the last week or 10 days," Lampard said.

"In the two games he's come on he's had good impacts, in the last two performances, and that's the way he needs to continue. He's a young player with great talent, great potential, and I want to see that potential come through."

Despite the lack of starts in recent weeks, Lampard says that Hudson-Odoi hasn't shown any sign of frustration with the manager's decisions.

Instead, Lampard says that Hudson-Odoi, like several other key players, understands that there are only 11 spots in the starting XI and that others must keep fighting to earnt heir own spot.

Article continues below

"No, but I'd expect all my players to want to play as much as they can," Lampard said when asked if there was any indication that Hudson-Odoi was struggling with his lack of gametime.

"So only as much as I'd expect anyone else. I have a squad here to pick, I pick a lot on how players train and daily what they can give us, and if they start or come in games what they give us. So it's the same as every other player."

Chelsea are set to face on Wednesday before taking on fellow top-four hopefuls in their final Premier League match of the season.