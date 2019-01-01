'He missed that on purpose' - How Twitter reacted to Kelechi Iheanacho's miss vs. Man City

The ex-Manchester City attacker missed a late chance for the Foxes against his former club at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

Football fans have blasted Kelechi Iheanacho for missing a sitter that could have dealt a blow to 's Premier League hopes in Monday's fixture.

Ten minutes after Vincent Kompany broke the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium, Iheanacho was introduced for James Maddison in the 80th minute.

Seven minutes later, the international was played through on goal by Hamza Choudhury, only for him to drag his effort wide of goal.

The miss handed Pep Guardiola's men maximum points and shot them back to the summit of the Premier League table with 95 points from 37 matches.

While some fans were shocked by the miss, many pointed at the 22-year-old's loyalty to his former club Manchester City.

Convinced Iheanacho missed that on purpose — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) May 6, 2019

That’s why @ManCity let Iheanacho go. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 6, 2019

Iheanacho walking into the City dressing room after the game #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/8kzuc9X6gM — Longclaw 🐺 (@somtozil) May 6, 2019

Big chance! Iheanacho is played in through on goal but drags his effort wide of the mark.#MciLei — (@LCFC) May 6, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho leaving the Etihad Stadium like 🕵️‍♂️#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/xwUJGFSrhy — Goal (@goal) May 6, 2019

God bless you iheanacho we won't forget this legendary gesture ever pic.twitter.com/ncKOV2qUAx — Vikkyofficial (@Vikkyofficial2) May 6, 2019

Pep:I will sell you to Leicester city



Agent Iheanacho: why boss ?



Pep: one day you will win us the tittle my boy



Agent Iheanacho: thank you for trusting me with this 😁 pic.twitter.com/phrt6mKXs4 — True city Fan (@PatrickChitokwe) May 6, 2019

I believe Kelechi Iheanacho missed that on purpose. I refuse to believe his poor form and lack of confidence led to such great miss. 🚶🏼 — Ediye (@iamOkon) May 6, 2019

Kelechi Iheanacho should be playing in Afghanistan, Malawi or Burundi.

How the MVP of the 2013 under 17 World Cup is now this useless is shocking. — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) May 6, 2019

Guardiola: What do we say to winning the league?



Iheanacho: pic.twitter.com/VToelkGNza — Beth Lee 👑🔭 (@El_Bethino) May 6, 2019

That must be Iheanacho's best game for Man City. — Tim (@timbolton1) May 6, 2019

And this Iheanacho is a footballer that earns salary abi!!! Shame!!! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/sDoNxmQrpe — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) May 6, 2019

Iheanacho should be deported #MCILEI — P R I N C E 👑 (@nicklily1) May 6, 2019

Liverpool fans searching for Iheanacho after his miss crushed Liverpool's hopes of winning the premier league.#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/5DElXIk9lE — Trouble Maker (@CredibleEl) May 6, 2019

IHEANACHO GOOD LADDDDD, DOING IT FOR THE CAUSE pic.twitter.com/PDztUxpFKq — CD (@Dawsinho_) May 6, 2019