"El Mala wants to join Dortmund," Matthäus wrote in his Sky column. "He may not be saying it all that loudly. But of course it is more interesting to play in the Champions League and for the top CL places than to avoid the bottom third with Cologne."

With his national team ambitions in mind too, Matthäus believes a move to BVB makes sense for the 19-year-old left winger: "To put himself forward to new national coach Jürgen Klopp, international matches are especially important as well. El Mala could certainly take a big step if the move to Dortmund were to go through. He has shown with his performances in Cologne that he is ready."

Over the past few days, the poker over El Mala has intensified. According to matching reports, the player has made it clear he wants to leave. The two clubs are currently haggling over a fee. Cologne are reportedly demanding €50 million. "That is a lot of money, that is basically two Adeyemis," Matthäus said. Karim Adeyemi joined FC Barcelona a few days ago for €22 million.

AS Roma are also involved in the poker

"Dortmund, too, have their limits," Matthäus explained. "But everyone knows the market, everyone knows the rules: I do believe that a fee in the region of around €40 million should at least prompt talks." Dortmund's highest offer so far is also said to be in that range, including bonuses. BVB sporting director Ole Book described the figures over the weekend, after the friendly defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2), as "a wealth of false information".

Meanwhile, AS Roma are said to be willing to spend significantly more than €40 million on El Mala. He had also been persistently linked with various Premier League clubs in the past. El Mala's contract in Cologne runs until 2030.



