Who exactly is this 43-year-old Englishman? At Saturday morning's press conference, Danks was asked whether the extra attention had brought added pressure. "If you see it as pressure, then of course it can become pressure. But for us as a coaching team, it's simply a matter of sticking to our routines and the way we work. After all, we've been doing that together for a long time now," Danks replied, with the same calm, composed manner as his boss.

Kompany cannot be in Freiburg after collapsing at the training ground on Friday and undergoing tests at a Munich hospital since then. The Belgian's condition is stable, sporting director Max Eberl said on Saturday. Asked when Kompany might return, though, Eberl spoke in terms of weeks.

From a sporting perspective, Bayern have no concerns. Eberl and his colleagues know how closely Kompany works with his coaching team, and Danks plays a key role in it. He is responsible for small-sided games and set-pieces, among other things, and often takes a substantial coaching role in training. His calm, reliable and agreeable manner has also made him popular with the squad.

Aaron Danks has absorbed "the spirit of Vinnie" at Bayern Munich

"We have such a fantastic coaching staff. Vinnie is the head of it, but the success is based on the team. There are no thoughts of changing anything. They all have the spirit of Vinnie in them, and that's how we'll approach the next few weeks," Eberl stressed. Danks has already stood in for Kompany on an even bigger stage.

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At the end of April, the Englishman took charge for the first time, on an even more prominent occasion than Sunday afternoon in the Breisgau region. A suspension for yellow cards forced Kompany to watch the first leg of the Champions League semi-final away to Paris Saint-Germain from the stands, leaving Danks on the touchline. In the French capital, he watched Bayern lose 5-4 at PSG in what is regarded as one of the most spectacular Champions League matches of all time.

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Praise followed for Danks's performance on the biggest stage. His coaching career began when he was just 15, and he already had clear goals. He even left secondary school to travel around his home city of Birmingham "with a bag of balls, bibs and a bus ticket", running training sessions at schools and holiday camps.

Aaron Danks made a name for himself at the English Football Association, among other places

Danks then became a youth coach at Birmingham City. At 22, he moved to West Bromwich Albion's academy, where he spent eleven years. He also made a name for himself at the English Football Association as a possession coach for England's youth national teams. He held that role in 2017 when the Three Lions' U20 side became world champions.

While working with England's U21 side, he coached Jamal Musiala for a time before reuniting with him at Bayern. Danks's work at the FA also impressed Kompany, who once called him "one of England's most talented coaches". In the summer of 2021, Kompany appointed Danks as his assistant coach at RSC Anderlecht. Danks left after just two months, unwilling to pass up the chance to become an assistant coach at Aston Villa, back home in Birmingham.

Aaron Danks sometimes brings his son to Bayern Munich training

After staying at Villa until October 2022, Danks spent another year and a half as an assistant at Middlesbrough before reuniting with Kompany in the summer of 2024. He has felt just as at home at Säbener Straße as his boss since then, sometimes even bringing his son Coby to training.

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During the week, the 16-year-old watched training the day before the big match against Arsenal (2-2) and made himself useful too. "My family still live in England, so I'm here in Munich on my own. During the school holidays, the family come over and I spend a bit of time with them. And then we like to invite Coby to be on the touchline and watch training," Danks told Bild. "He helps the kit staff, packs the equipment for us and collects the balls. It's just a nice little pleasure for him, and for me too as a father working abroad."

Has Aaron Danks been in contact with Vincent Kompany before Bayern's match in Freiburg?

Danks embodies the strong family element that has always characterised Bayern and has been especially evident under Kompany. He even looks after the cockatoo that Bayern took from an upmarket Munich restaurant during the 2025 title celebrations and that has attended every title party since.

With the cockatoo in his arms, Danks has shown he knows how to celebrate. When standing in for Kompany, he has been composed, and he has handled the current difficult situation with care. Danks said he had "spoken briefly" with Kompany on Friday evening, but they did not discuss football or preparations for the match in Freiburg. "It was solely about finding out how he is doing health-wise. Everything to do with football is now in our hands, and we are working as a team to keep the club moving forward," Kompany's stand-in said, taking that burden off his boss.