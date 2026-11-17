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Denzel Dumfries struggled against Germany on Monday evening, drawing sharp criticism from Khalid Boulahrouz, Theo Janssen and Wim Kieft. The Real Madrid defender looked shaky for several of the goals the Netherlands conceded.

Dumfries had to keep SC Freiburg forward Derry Scherhant in check, but could not. Scherhant struck the post with a fine effort after 32 minutes, then scored nine minutes later.

Scherhant easily cut inside Denzel Dumfries before firing into the top corner, leaving Verbruggen helpless and sending Germany into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Things got worse for Dumfries in the 60th minute. He lost the ball in a dangerous position, and Wirtz punished the mistake with a ferocious long-range shot that went in off the inside of the post.

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The Netherlands' heads dropped, and Germany kept scoring. Nico Schlotterbeck, Wirtz again and Brajan Gruda took the score to 5-0.

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Afterwards, the Ziggo Sport pundits on Rondo criticised the Netherlands defender's poor performance.

“For the first goal, he has to get much tighter. He just lets that forward into the box. That makes you much more vulnerable. In the box, any contact is a penalty,” Boulahrouz said.

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“He’s just not that good a defender,” Theo Janssen added. “He’s good when he’s on the move.” Boulahrouz agreed, and Kieft was unimpressed by Dumfries too.

“I also had the impression that he wasn’t physically fit,” the former PSV and Ajax striker said. “He was struggling to move, with a sack of potatoes on his back.”