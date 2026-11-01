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TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

He likened him to a Brazilian magician: Yamal's father corrects a common mistake about his son and challenges Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Spain

Proud of his Moroccan roots: an unknown fact about the Barcelona star's name

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Munir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, was back on social media with his live streams on Saturday, timing them to coincide with his son's outing against Alavés. Barcelona ran out crushing 6-1 winners.

Yamal shone once again at the Camp Nou, firing in two goals against Alavés. His father lapped up every moment, sharing his thoughts and comments with thousands of followers as the match unfolded.

One detail stood out above the rest. Nasraoui revealed something about his son's name that few people knew, and it set tongues wagging.

Read also: Mourinho's loophole and the Parisian indicator: Real Madrid's door will not close in Hakimi's face

According to okdiario, Munir insisted people get his son's name wrong, and he takes pride in the African, specifically Moroccan, origins of Lamine's surnames. "Lamine Yamal is his name. As for his two surnames, they are Nasraoui Ebana, just so you are aware of that," he said.

Like many others, then, Lamine Yamal carries a compound name, even if most people simply call him Lamine. His two surnames trace back to two different African origins. Nasraoui comes from his father, who is from Morocco, while Ebana belongs to his mother, who hails from Equatorial Guinea.

The player chose a different path. Born and raised in Barcelona, he decided to represent Spain, a choice that sparked disputes with Morocco after they tried to lure him away from the Spanish national team.

Read also: Video: an indecent act, a disgraceful sending off for the former Newcastle and Al-Ahly star

Once the final whistle went, Nasraoui celebrated his son's display with real gusto. "What a pass! Pure magic, no more and no less! You don't remember it, but he reminds me of Djalminha. He was good, but he wasn't playing for the Brazil national team, he stayed here instead," he said.

He then fired a message at Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid over the top spot. "Today we will win. You will never top the table because Lamine Yamal is on the pitch. Come on!"

Djalminha ranked among the most gifted Brazilian playmakers of the 1990s and the early 2000s, famed for his technique, distinctive touches and creative passes.

Rarely capped by Brazil, Djalminha made his name in the shirt of Spanish side Deportivo La Coruña. He joined in 1997 and stayed with the club until 2004.

Read also: Mourinho returns to the Racing stadium after 15 years: everything has changed except Barcelona's flag!

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