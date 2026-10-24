The Telegraph reports that Getafe have made Sancho an official contract offer. The Spanish top-flight club want to sign the unattached attacker until the end of the season.

Sancho is reportedly open to the offer despite a drastic pay cut. He earned just under €300,000 a week at Manchester United, where his contract expired at the end of June. At Getafe, he would earn only around €12,000 a week, according to the Telegraph, roughly 25 times less.

Getafe have looked Sancho's likeliest destination for weeks. Wages are not the only obstacle. Coach Jose Bordalas reportedly wants the former Dortmund player in his squad, but his own future at the club is unclear.

Will Jadon Sancho move to Getafe? Coach's position reportedly under threat

Nine points from their first nine LaLiga matches leave Getafe 16th in the table. They have won only one of their last ten games across all competitions, casting doubt on the 62-year-old's position. If Getafe dismiss Bordalas, they would first need to establish whether his replacement wants Sancho.

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Since leaving Dortmund in 2021, the former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled to find his feet. United paid €85 million for the dribbler, but Sancho never lived up to expectations at Old Trafford. Only his six-month loan return to Dortmund in the second half of the 2023/24 season brought a convincing spell in recent years.

With no future at United, Sancho spent each of the past two seasons on loan at Premier League clubs. Neither Chelsea nor Aston Villa helped him revive his career. He has been without a club since the end of last season. Talk of another return to Borussia Dortmund came to nothing.