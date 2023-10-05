He is better than Mosimane & Mokwena - Malesela lauded as best SA coach when it comes to playing beautiful football

Baroka FC boss Khurishi Mphahlele is adamant coach Dan Malesela beats Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena when it comes to playing beautiful football.

Baroka are in the second-tier

Malesela appointed to guide them up

Mphahlele rates the tactician

WHAT HAPPENED: Malesela has been recently appointed as Baroka FC coach replacing Stanford Nkoane.

The club boss Mphahlele has made a bold statement that Malesela is among the top three coaches in Mzansi.

WHAT HE SAID: "He is in the top three [coaches]. If we take out the likes of Pitso [Mosimane] and Rhulani [Mokwena] he should be top of that league," Mphahlele said as quoted by Far Post.

"So he is the best in terms of knowing football. The only difference between them [Mosimane and Mokwena] and Dan is that Dan plays beautiful football.

"So when it comes to beautiful football he is number one. That one I can [vouch for him], there is no coach who plays beautiful football more than Dan Malesela, no!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane is the most successful coach, not only in South Africa but in the continent when it comes to club football.

Mokwena recently broke the Premier Soccer League record of going 32 matches without tasting defeat and his Mamelodi Sundowns team is undefeated in the ongoing campaign across all competitions.

Despite playing for and captaining Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, Malesela is yet to be given an opportunity to coach the biggest clubs in South Africa.

WHAT NEXT: Malesela will now have to guide Baroka to the South African top tier in the ongoing campaign.

The former TS Galaxy coach is not new in the league having coached United FC and Cape Town All Stars; all he needs to do is to ensure that Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele meet the set objectives.

His vast experience in domestic football will be an added advantage to the 2019 Nedbank Cup-winning coach.