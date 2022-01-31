'He is an AmaZulu player' - McCarthy contradicts Zungu on Kaizer Chiefs-bound Sithebe

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has contradicted the club's chair Sandile Zungu who banned Siyethemba Sithebe from wearing the club's jersey in the remaining five months of his contract.

Zungu was furious with the midfielder, whom he said has organised a pre-contract arrangement with Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs. Mccarthy has now come out to state that the Bafana Bafana star is part and parcel of his squad and he expects him to give 100% effort.

"When it comes to the training field, if the player gives me 100% and works hard, then, of course, I have to consider it," McCarthy is quoted by Sowetan Live as saying.

"As far as I’m concerned, he is an AmaZulu player until June, when his contract finishes, and it says he is no longer an AmaZulu player, and the relationship with a player becomes null and void.

"What happens from today until then, he is my player and an AmaZulu player, and he must come to training every day, and he is expected to give 100% and more."

The Bafana Bafana legend outlined reasons that would only make Sithebe not play: "He must die putting on the shirt, and if he is not willing to do that, that is where he is going to have a problem with me," added the coach.

He won’t play and he won’t be selected because names, to me, mean absolutely nothing. The day you can say to me, you can compete, you got more and achieved more in your life than me, then I bow down.

"Until then, no name counts [for] nothing and no-one is bigger than the team."

McCarthy, however, promised not to be involved in the tussle between the two clubs over the midfielder.

"As a coach, I try not to involve myself. Emotionally, I’m already involved with the players when they come to training," he added.

Article continues below

That’s the level of where I can deal with that. I don’t want to get involved and talk about players’ money because I don’t think it is fair for me to know what goes on – what players earn – because coaches sometimes are evil.

"If you know how much a player earns and he has one bad game then you want to hold that against him. So, I should stay away from those things."

As AmaZulu expect Sithebe to complete his Chiefs move in June, they have already strengthened the squad by signing Abbubaker Mobara and Abraham Majok.