When Mathys Tel said goodbye to the Bayern Munich fans a good year ago, he was highly emotional. He spoke of the club as a "loved person" from whom he now had to part. Every minute he had been allowed to spend on the pitch for this great club, he had "loved", and Munich would "always be in my heart".

That love for Bayern Munich did not come from nowhere. The German record champions paid 20 million euros to sign the then 17-year-old from Stade Rennes in 2022. It was an unusually big show of faith and piled huge pressure on a hugely talented, but still very young, striker. He handled it.

The Frenchman established himself in the star-studded squad as an extremely useful impact sub and quickly became a fans' favourite. In his first season, around 450 minutes were enough for him to score six goals in the Bundesliga and DFB Cup. The following year, that rose to 10 goals and six assists in "just" 1,226 competitive minutes.

Mathys Tel left out at Bayern Munich after Kompany's arrival

For all that, Tel looked like the future, but under new coach Vincent Kompany he managed only 458 minutes in 14 competitive matches and not a single tangible return in the form of a goal involvement up to the winter. Something had to change. Tel wrestled with that step for a long time and in December still told Bayern's decision-makers around Kompany and board member for sport Max Eberl that he wanted to assert himself and did not want to pursue a loan move.

Eberl and Kompany had certainly recommended a loan move to the Frenchman, but they accepted the struggling young professional's decision. Then, at the end of January, Tel changed his mind, a move Eberl was not entirely happy with.

"We'll see whether we can find a solution. Time is pressing," a somewhat irritated Eberl said only a few minutes after Tel had said goodbye to the Bayern fans with expansive gestures and at length on a kind of lap of honour after the Champions League game against Slovan Bratislava. Mind you, without there having been anything concrete.

On that cold January evening, Tel cut a lonely figure. The then 19-year-old Frenchman walked alone across the Allianz Arena pitch while all his team-mates had long since disappeared down the tunnel. Tel clapped, waved, clapped. Then he headed once more towards the Sudkurve. He greeted some supporters there, posed for photos and chatted briefly. He handed his jacket to a fan hanging shirtless over the barrier.

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Mathys Tel moves from Bayern Munich to Tottenham and comes under fire straight away

A few days later, after much back and forth, the "solution" Eberl had to find for Tel became clear in the form of a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are said to have paid Bayern 10 million euros in fees for the short-term switch. At the time, the London club were in a deep crisis, sat only 15th in the league and were urgently looking for an alternative to star striker Dominic Solanke, who had previously missed the entire first half of the season due to ankle surgery.

Contrary to what Bayern wanted, the deal agreed with Spurs included a high purchase option of 60 million euros and no obligation to buy. That is also said to have happened at Tel's insistence, as he wanted to keep the door open for a return to FCB and decide his long-term future for himself.

At the still struggling Spurs, Tel found life difficult after his arrival. His goal on his FA Cup debut, from which Tottenham then went out immediately, was followed by a long dry spell. He did not score again until April, when he came off the bench. Before that, The Standard and The Sun had already branded him "hopelessly ineffective" and "disappointing".

Spurs were also disappointing for large stretches of the rest of the season. Only because the three relegated teams Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton were far worse could they avoid the catastrophe of dropping into the Championship. In the end, there was even an unexpected happy ending in the Europa League final. Instead of playing in the Championship, a side that was already dysfunctional and toothless in attack suddenly played in the Champions League.

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Bayern Munich retrospectively pulled off an outstanding transfer deal with Mathys Tel

Even though Tel had no part whatsoever in that, with no goal and only 209 minutes in the entire Europa League knockout phase, Spurs agreed a permanent deal with Bayern last summer for the France Under-21 international. His prospects of playing time in Munich had shrunk to a minimum due to Michael Olise's outstanding debut season and the arrival of Luis Diaz. The record champions received another 35 million euros for Tel and, in retrospect, pulled off an outstanding deal.

Still, Tel never truly established himself in his second season in London either. But the meagre return of only four goals in 37 competitive games must be put into context. Spurs looked even more alarming once again than in Tel's first half-year. Tottenham only saved themselves from relegation on the final day and got through two coaches on the way there, Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor. Only the arrival of the hothead Roberto De Zerbi finally turned things around for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur experience a crazy transfer summer: only Chelsea spent more

After two catastrophic Premier League seasons, an unbelievable transfer offensive followed this summer. Spurs ripped up central midfield completely for almost 220 million euros with the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. On top of that came two new rivals for Tel from Manchester City in Savinho and Omar Marmoush, Savinho for a mere 87 million euros, Marmoush on loan with an obligation to buy worth 55 to 60 million euros. Another attacking option arrived in the form of Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk.

So far this summer, Spurs have spent 354 million euros, a figure exceeded worldwide only by the ever transfer-obsessed Manchester City (526 million) and Chelsea (406 million). The return on those lavish investments remains limited for now. Put another way, after only two league games, the alarm bells are already ringing again at Spurs.

Aside from a thumping 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the second round of the League Cup, the expensively rebuilt attack has exactly zero goals in the Premier League, while the defence once again looked alarming, especially in the opening game against Brentford (0-3).

Mathys Tel mocked by his own fans after unfortunate moment

For some, that also applies to Tel. Despite the high-profile new signings, the 21-year-old has kept his regular place on the left wing under De Zerbi, but an early positive moment has eluded him this season too. Quite the opposite. In the 2-0 defeat at the weekend against Newcastle United, Tel was turned into a laughing stock when, with the score at 0-1 in the 68th minute, he stepped up to take a promising free-kick, slipped slightly and blasted the ball into absolute nowhere.

Furious and almost desperate, he then struck the turf before his team-mates helped him up and tried to encourage him. Meanwhile, his own fans answered with mocking applause and whistles. Only a few moments later, he was substituted. A scene symbolic in character, as former Spurs player Jamie O'Hara (56 games, seven goals, five assists for Tottenham) judged.

"That's one of the worst free-kicks I've ever seen," he fumed in a live reaction on talkSPORT during the game: "He's just not good enough. I don't know why everyone pretends he's a decent player - he's absolutely dreadful!"

Tel was not the only one to come in for criticism, though. O'Hara also criticised De Zerbi, for example, because Pedro Porro was playing on the right wing, and Savinho, who had to sit out after only 20 minutes in the League Cup because of muscle problems.

Even so, disappointing Tel remained the main focus of the criticism after he won only one of his six duels and none of his dribbles. In England, calls have long since grown louder for Tel to be sold and replaced as a matter of urgency. Coach De Zerbi, however, is understood to see it differently.

De Zerbi is said to have told Tel in no uncertain terms that he wants to rely on him, despite the increased competition. Yet Tel apparently should not feel entirely safe. Most recently, Tottenham are said to have sounded out Cody Gakpo on the transfer market, only to be rejected by the Liverpool player. The Dutchman, meanwhile, is said to have given his word to Manchester City.

Question marks around Tel are only growing over whether he really has the level to succeed at a supposedly big club such as Tottenham. If he does not prove that in the near future, he may have to formulate farewell words again as early as the winter. Whether they would then be as emotional as they once were at Bayern Munich is questionable.

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Mathys Tel: performance data and statistics at Bayern Munich, Stade Rennes and Tottenham

Club Games Goals Assists Minutes played Bayern Munich 83 16 7 2.464 Tottenham Hotspur 61 7 4 3.181 Stade Rennes 10 - - 81







