He has what it takes - Truter backs Thibedi to replace Maluleka at Kaizer Chiefs

The Dube Birds mentor has lauded the Amakhosi academy product as one of the best young players in the country

Moroka Swallows head coach Brandon Truter says Given Thibedi has the potential to replace George Maluleka at .

The young midfielder, who is on loan at Swallows from Chiefs, has been a revelation in the National First Division (NFD) this season.

Truter believes Thibedi has the ability to become a great midfielder having netted three goals in 19 matches in the league.

“The boy has got all the attributes that make a great midfielder. He is a good passer of the ball, has great control, can play his game under pressure, and has brilliant shooting ability," Truter told Daily Sun.

“Gift has very good awareness. He knows where he’s located on the field just about all the time and knows where his teammates are located.

“He’s technically gifted and his vision makes him stand out from his peers. He is one of the players I’ve been really impressed with since I joined the team. He’s definitely one of the best young players I have worked with.”

One of Chiefs' key midfielders, Maluleka is set to join on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

“I hear a lot of people talking about him potentially replacing George [Maluleka]. I think he has what it takes but you know, they shouldn’t put him under that much pressure,” Truter added.

“He is developing well and is on his way to being a top, top player. If he gets the opportunity at Chiefs, I have no doubt that he will grab it with both hands."

However, the former Richards Bay coach went on to state the 22-year-old player should not be rushed at the Naturena-based giants.

“But they should also be patient with him. I know it’s difficult to be patient at a club like that where instant success is demanded.

‘I think this season has been a big one for him personally because I have seen him grow into more of a complete player. He’s not there yet, but it’s only a matter of time.”

Thibedi's exploits have helped Swallows' keep their hopes of securing promotion to the alive as they are in the race for the NFD title.

The Dube Birds are seven points behind log leaders, Cape Town, with six matches left this season which has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.