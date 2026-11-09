In Voetbalpraat, Maarten Wijffels says bringing Justin Bijlow back as Feyenoord's first-choice goalkeeper is no answer to the regular criticism of Tjark Ernst.

"There's something with the goalkeepers at Feyenoord every year, isn't there? There's something wrong with one, and another is this and another is that," Wijffels says.

"You can see it now with Justin Bijlow, who has left Feyenoord. Is it a coincidence that he's never injured any more? That's no coincidence, is it?" the football reporter asks. "He's away from the negative pressure that's always there. And now he's playing matches in goal one after another."

At Genoa, Bijlow has impressed Wijffels. "I've also been to see him in Italy. You see him in goal. He's in the right place there," he says. "People sometimes say he should go back to Feyenoord. Above all, he shouldn't go back to Feyenoord."

"No, really. This has been a great outcome for him. And he can build a career by playing matches without interruption," Wijffels adds of Bijlow, who left Feyenoord last year.

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Colleague Rypke Bakker joins in. "Ernst needs to make a save like Wellenreuther did against Ajax. That he had come through it. And Bijlow against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ernst needs to keep a clean sheet at some point and hopefully gain confidence."

On Sunday, Ernst again looked uncertain for Feyenoord against sc Heerenveen, who won 5-3. For now, the German appears to have Giovanni van Bronckhorst's confidence, although that could change after the international break.