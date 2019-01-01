‘He has to decide for himself what the right move is’ - Goretzka won’t pressure Sane into Bayern transfer

The Manchester City star has been linked to a move with the Bundesliga champions, but his international team-mate says it's his call to make

Leon Goretzka says he and his team-mates would be thrilled if Leroy Sane joined from , but refused to put any pressure on his fellow international to make a move happen.

Sane has been linked to a move from the Premier League champions after a season which saw him fall out of Pep Guardiola’s XI at times late in the campaign.

Bayern have admitted their interest in the star winger, but the price tag for Sane may prove too difficult for the champions to overcome if the Germany star does not agitate for a move.

With Goretzka with Sane on international duty last week during qualifying, there was some question over whether he attempted to entice the City star to join Bayern.

But Gortezka told Bild his former team-mate does not need any explanation over the benefits of a move, though he’d be willing to speak on them if asked.

“Leroy knows that Munich is a very beautiful city,” Goretzka told Bild. “No one has to make it very palatable to him. He knows that he can always ask me if he needs advice or wants to hear my opinion.”

There has been some question over whether Bayern and other clubs can keep up with the likes of the Premier League, given the success of the English clubs in Europe this season.

Bayern have already locked in Lucas Hernandez from and well as Benjamin Pavard from , and Goretzka believe the club can keep pace with their English counterparts

“I think that Bayern can definitely keep up in that regard,” Goretzka said. “It’s still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Leroy knows that.

“He’s felt really good in in the past few years. Now he has to decide for himself what the right move is.”

However, despite the desire for Sane to decide on Bayern, Goretzka is insistent he is not attempting to force the winger into making the move to the Bundesliga champions, citing his own experience in dealing with moving from Schalke to Bayern last year.

Goretzka added: “One thing is clear: we would all be ecstatic if he comes. But I’ll be damned if I put him under pressure or influence his opinion.

“I had a similar situation last year, had to make the decision for myself. And I was also of the opinion that one should do that best alone.”