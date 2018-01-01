'He has misled us for several months' - PSG contract rebel Rabiot benched indefinitely

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has confirmed that midfielder Adrien Rabiot is likely to leave the club

Adrien Rabiot has ‘misled’ Paris Saint-Germain and will be benched for ‘an indefinite period’ as a result of his likely departure from the club, sporting director Antero Henrique has revealed.

The talented midfielder has been reluctant to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions for some time, with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the Frenchman and an angry Henrique says he believes that Rabiot and his representative have ‘disrespected’ the club and their fans with their recent actions.

When asked whether there were any plans to convince the youngster to extend his stay in the French capital, Henrique told Yahoo Sport:

“At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

“The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period.”

There have been suggestions that Rabiot, who has made 20 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side so far this season, has been keen on a new challenge for sometime.

But Henrique has claimed that positive discussions over a new deal took place fairly recently.

“Several months ago, we had positive exchanges with his representative in the perspective that he remains at the club and signs a new contract.

“We also accepted all the conditions of the player related to the sports field. We had discussed these conditions so that he would stay with us for years to come.

“But, unfortunately, from now on, the discussions have totally stopped.”

Rabiot came through the ranks with PSG and has become an increasingly important part of the first team set-up in recent years.

Sporting director Henrique has slammed the way that the France international has dealt with the situation and believes he should have treated his boyhood club with more respect.

“It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months.

“I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans.

“Especially from a player who has played under our colours from the academy to the first team and a player who has always received the full support of the club.”

Tottenham and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides to have been linked with a move for Rabiot recently and it remains to be seen whether PSG would consider a January sale as opposed to losing the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season.