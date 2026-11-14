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UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek, one of Poland's greatest football legends, has taken aim at Pep Guardiola in an interview with Corriere dello Sport. The Pole also explained why he rates Diego Maradona above Lionel Messi.

For Boniek, who played for Juventus Turin and AS Roma, among others, the possession-based philosophy of Manchester City's former manager represents a wrong turn for football. "I have great respect for Guardiola, but he has ruined football," said the 68-year-old.

Boniek explained his objection: "His football works on the principle of: you to me, me to you, you to me, me to you. We go right, come back left, and by the end of the game you have made 1788 passes. I don't enjoy that. I like a team that play vertically, a team that try to score a goal. I like teams that go forward."

Among his positive examples from Serie A was Lazio, city rivals of his former club Roma. "This year, for example, I like the way Lazio play, precisely because they play vertically and take risks. Or Frosinone: they risk conceding three goals, but could score four or five," Boniek said.

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He continued: "I love football in which you try to score a goal in the simplest way possible, with few passes. Few passes, but quick ones. That is why I believe slowness has been banished from football today. Slow players no longer have a chance. And playing the ball backwards is something that kills you."

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Maradona or Messi? UEFA vice-president delivers clear verdict

On the greatest footballer in history, Boniek chose Diego Armando Maradona over Lionel Messi.

"Both are extraordinary talents, but there is a fundamental difference: Diego played in an era of football when there were many fouls. Lionel plays in a world where you are no longer allowed to touch anyone on the pitch," he said, adding: "The way defenders treated Maradona cannot be compared with what happens today. Diego is unique, even though he had an extremely complicated life. If I am asked to choose, I always choose Maradona."

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Recalling his time at Juventus Turin, Boniek described facing Maradona's SSC Napoli. "At the end of the first half, we went into the dressing room and someone said: We need to give Maradona a few hard knocks, because he's doing whatever he wants. We went back out and nobody touched him because we admired him too much. He was simply too good. Diego was also a good guy and very likeable. I'm in love with him."