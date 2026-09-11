Neymar has been out with a thigh injury he suffered on 2 September in the second leg of the Brazilian Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras (0-0). The 34-year-old quickly turned his attention to matters off the pitch and focused on the club's management.

Before Santos could sign new players, though, FIFA had to lift a transfer ban. The punishment stemmed from a legal dispute between Santos and AS Monaco over the transfer of Jean Lucas in July 2023, with the player now under contract at Bahia.

AS Monaco demanded two million euros. After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Santos' appeal, FIFA imposed a ban for three transfer windows on 1 July 2025.

Getty Images

Neymar company settled FC Santos liabilities

According to media reports, NR Sports, the Neymar family's sports marketing company, stepped in at that point. The company settled the liabilities of the team in 13th place and secured advertising space on the shirts in return. Since then, the Pele brand acquired by NR Sports has been emblazoned on the black-and-white jerseys.

With the sanction lifted, Neymar brought familiar faces to Santos. Among the signings was former Gremio talent Arthur. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder failed to make a breakthrough in Europe at Barcelona (2018-2020) or at Juventus Turin (from 2020). Arthur signed a short-term contract until December 2026.

Everton Cebolinha joined too. The 30-year-old winger (25 international appearances) had recently stopped making an impression at Flamengo after his move from Benfica in 2022. "I was very close to signing in Russia, but the prospect of playing with Neymar was too tempting. I spoke to him and knew I had to go," the player explained.

Philippe Coutinho joined Santos because of Neymar

Philippe Coutinho also agreed to sign. After his contract was terminated with Vasco da Gama in February, the 34-year-old former Liverpool and Bayern Munich attacking player was close to retirement. The chance to play alongside Neymar again, having already featured with him at the 2009 Under-17 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup, proved decisive in his decision.

On the pitch, Santos are chasing a place in the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals after a 2-0 first-leg win against Atletico Mineiro. Bruno Lima from the portal UOL summed up the mood like this: "These new signings are still a long way from their peak level, but they will bring added value to the team. At the moment, the fans are not thinking about the financial consequences, because the bill still has to be paid. But the fans have rediscovered their ambition. They are beside themselves with excitement and love this Neymar, who has developed into a CEO!"