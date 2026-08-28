"I really find it hard to see how this can still turn around," said Huth, who knows the Premier League inside out after 322 appearances and won the English title with Leicester City in 2016, on All Out Football's podcast In The Mixer about Wirtz's situation at the Reds.

Although the 23-year-old was "obviously a good player", Huth warned the Premier League could be a step too far for Wirtz physically: "He has real problems with his physicality," said the 42-year-old, who won 19 caps for Germany and played at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Liverpool paid a hefty base fee of 125 million euros to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 to bring Wirtz to England. The playmaker's first season at Anfield was mixed, and despite some bright spells, he has yet to meet the high expectations. Under new coach Andoni Iraola, that is now supposed to improve in his second year and bring the definitive breakthrough.

What does Florian Wirtz himself say about his situation at Liverpool?

"I would say that I have developed in almost every area. Definitely when it comes to my physical level," Wirtz said recently in an interview with RTL and Sky, pushing back against Huth's assessment among others. "Even in training, I have to push myself almost to my limits every day, simply because there are players here who are also fully committed in training every day and have that kind of quality. You also have to be at a good level yourself," explained the Germany international.

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Huth is not optimistic about Wirtz's future in England and also took aim at the playmaker's display in last weekend's opening Premier League game at Newcastle United (2-2): "His body language is also a bit poor," Huth said of Wirtz. He does not believe Wirtz can turn things around any time soon and even raised the prospect of an early exit: "By Christmas they will probably look to move him on if he does not improve, because he has become an expensive problem for Liverpool," explained the former centre-back.

Earlier, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher had struck a similar note to Huth. "You can't carry on like this. It doesn't work. It didn't work last season. I just think it is slowly getting to the point where he no longer fits into the team," the Reds' former defender told Sky Sports about Wirtz.