In May 2010, Bayern Munich had wrapped up another league title and stepped out on to the town hall balcony at Marienplatz to celebrate. It was one of the better parties. Arjen Robben wore his curious football cap and coach Louis van Gaal delivered his legendary title speech, "Who has the best defence?", including a "kiss to all mums".

Here's a little quiz: who could feature in the Nations League match between the Netherlands and Germany on Thursday that was also there on the balcony back then? And no, Thomas Muller is not making a surprise comeback for Germany. The answer is Ruben van Bommel, son of Bayern's captain at the time, Mark. There are wonderful photos of his father holding the then five-year-old boy and his two siblings Thomas and Rene at the balcony railing.

Now 22, Ruben is a left winger at PSV Eindhoven. New Bondscoach Xavi has called him up to the Dutch national team for the first time for the upcoming internationals. It is the provisional crowning moment of a career that is still young but has already been shaped by some hard setbacks.

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How Ruben van Bommel found his way back to PSV Eindhoven

As Mark van Bommel brought his successful professional career to an end at PSV in 2013, Ruben, then eight, joined Eindhoven's youth set-up. His father took over as first-team coach in 2018, but PSV dismissed him at the end of 2019. In the summer that followed, his son, then 15, also had to go. Ruben was seen as a talent, but also as too small and slight.

He moved to the youth side of second-tier club MVV Maastricht, where his brother Thomas had also played. Their grandfather Bert van Marwijk had played there too in the 1970s and 1980s. "The move from PSV to MVV is a major step backwards in every respect. Some talents collapse completely after disappointments like that," his former PSV youth coach Edwin de Wijs said later. "But he turned the setback into drive and motivation." Van Bommel himself said: "Looking back, it was good for me to leave the PSV academy."

By 2022, he had made his professional debut for Maastricht, side by side with his brother Thomas. Any lack of size had long since disappeared. Instead of 1.66 metres when he left PSV, he now measured 1.92 metres. While his father once patrolled defensive midfield, Ruben is at home on the left wing.

Van Bommel racked up 20 goal involvements in his very first professional season in Maastricht. Because of his dribbling ability and feel for space, TV pundit Hans Kraay Jr., a former professional, compared him to Argentine superstar Angel Di Maria. Van Bommel moved to AZ Alkmaar in 2023, and in 2025 he finally returned to his youth club PSV for 16 million euros. "I always dreamed of this," he said on his arrival.

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Ruben van Bommel recently caused outrage with a brutal foul

He registered four goal involvements in his first eight matches, then tore his cruciate ligament of all things in the top clash against Ajax Amsterdam. Van Bommel only made his comeback in this summer's pre-season. He immediately reclaimed his regular place on the left wing and has impressed with strong performances so far this season. But the curly-haired player also caused outrage with an action that could have come from his father, nickname: "Aggressive Leader".

At the start of September against Ajax, he crudely checked his opponent Aaron Bouwman to the ground in an aerial challenge and sparked a wild melee. At times, the scene was reminiscent of Toni Schumacher's notorious challenge on Patrick Battiston in the semi-finals of the 1982 World Cup. To widespread incomprehension, van Bommel got away with a yellow card for his brutal foul. Ajax's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also there live, by the way. The two will meet again on Thursday in the Nations League clash.

Should van Bommel make his debut for the Elftal, he would become the third international in the family after his father and his grandfather. Mark van Bommel, however, would miss this big moment because of scheduling reasons. After his dismissal by PSV, he coached Wolfsburg and Royal Antwerp before taking over the Belgium national team this summer. He will make his debut on Friday in an away match in Italy.