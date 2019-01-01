‘He has a hard decision to make’ - Real Madrid target Hazard urged to choose future carefully

After seven years at Stamford Bridge, the 28-year-old has to decide what he wants next, says former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips

Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged Eden Hazard to make the right decision over his future, whether it be staying at or moving to .

Former Chelsea midfielder Wright-Phillips has explained that Hazard can either make the switch to the Spanish outfit with the greater potential to win trophies, or remain at Stamford Bridge as the club’s main player.

Hazard has already stated that he has made a decision on his future, but Wright-Phillips does not believe it will have been an easy choice for the international.

“It’s a hard one because Chelsea is an amazing club, the fan-base is amazing and the owners are amazing as well – everything about the club is amazing but it’s a hard one for Hazard,” said Wright-Phillips, speaking exclusively to AmericanGambler.com.

“You have to ask yourself how far do you want to go in your career, what do you want to achieve and that will make his decision.”

Wright-Phillips spent three years at the west London club, but says it will come down to the matter of winning trophies that may persuade Hazard to move on.

He added: “Hopefully Chelsea can go out and win the again, win titles again, but if they can’t then what does Hazard want?

“Does he want to win these things or does he want to be Chelsea’s main player – that’s a question that only he can answer.”

If Hazard does choose to make the move, it could spell problems for Chelsea given their current impending transfer ban, but Wright-Phillips doesn’t think this will be an issue for next season.

“I don’t think the transfer ban will hinder Chelsea because they have enough players in their squad now, and they have enough players on loan, which are clearly of a Premier League standard so they can call them back," he continued.

“So I don’t think the ban will hinder them that much – we’re forgetting that they have something like 40 players out on loan.

“Of course not all of them are worthy of a place in the Chelsea side, but there’s a lot of people with the potential and this could be the start of somebody’s career by bringing them back and giving them a run in the team, and maybe even the next superstar, or French or Belgian superstar on our hands."