'He gave us the edge' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane lauds Orlando Pirates legend's son after Royal AM win

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane was pleased with Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane's son after Sunday's clash with Royal AM.

Samkelo was influential in midfield

Arthur rued Amakhosi's missed chances

The Glamour Boys were pitted against Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: Samkelo Zwane was intrumental in the middle of the park as Amakhosi secured a 2-1 win over Thwihli Thwahla in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final match played in Durban.

Therefore, the Soweto giants reached the semi-finals of the lucrative tournament for the first time since 2019 when they went on to lose to TS Galaxy in the final.

When reflecting on the match, Arthur praised his side for controlling the midfield and he rued how they conceded as Lesego Manganyi netted with a header.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "I think we started brightly we controlled the space, 'Mangethe' [Samkelo] in the middle gave us that edge as well in terms of controlling and dictating terms in the middle," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"Because they are a playing team, once you give them time and space in the middle then they can hurt you at any given time. So we had to control that first and make sure that we wait for the right moment to utilize the space also that is created by their full-backs when they go forward.

"So I think for the better part of the game we managed to do that, we controlled them. But obviously lapse of concentration from deadball situations we gave them hope," he continued.

"From again taking things lightly. But I think that was more like a wake up call, we looked like we can get a goal at any given time and as I said if you put them under pressure all the time, it doesn't matter how you score goals.

"As long as you put the opposition defenders under pressure they are bound to make mistakes. You play those diagonal balls, force them to defend facing their own goals, at any given time you can get a goal or you get a corner."

ZWANE ON CHIEFS' BEING WASTEFUL: "So it worked for us, then we managed to push them now on the back foot, just to kill the game off, it wasn't to be but I don't think we created enough clear-cut chances today to make their lives difficult," he said.

"I think we could have done better in terms of creating chances but the effort today was more about fighting rather than go out there and play silky football.

"All we wanted was to to through to the semi-finals and we'll find our way going forward and see how we can work on ourselves, just to boost the confidence, so it the win we needed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Samkelo is slowly establishing himself as a regular in Arthur's side having now started three successive matches for the Glamour Boys.

The 21-year-old midfield maestro could be key to Amakhosi's ambitions of winning the Nedbank Cup having been drawn against Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals.

The Naturena-based giants are also embroiled in a battle to finish as runners-up in the PSL with Pirates and SuperSport United.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will be away to Chippa United in a league clash on April 23.