Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Florian Wirtz scored an acrobatic early goal in Liverpool's 4-0 Premier League win over arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

“He does that sensationally,” said Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann of the Germany international's 13th-minute goal . Rio Ngumoha dribbled down the left and crossed into the middle, where Wirtz acrobatically sent the ball under the bar from five metres out.

The ball arrived slightly behind the Germany star, making the finish harder still. Wirtz turned and met it in the air with his left foot, leaving United goalkeeper Senne Lammes to watch in amazement.

Former Bayern Munich star de Ligt endures nightmare return for United

Wirtz's finish was the highlight of a frantic opening spell that thrilled the Anfield crowd but proved a nightmare for the visitors and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Former Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was in the thick of it, making his Premier League return after a long injury lay-off and, more recently, two Champions League appearances.

Getty Images

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino, who recently left his job as USA national-team manager and took over at Old Trafford from the sacked Michael Carrick , surprisingly named de Ligt in the starting line-up for his first match in charge. By the eighth minute, the Dutchman had played an unfortunate part in the sending-off of Leny Yoro, his partner in the centre of United's defence.

Related Topics

Liverpool overwhelm Manchester United in the opening stages

De Ligt completely misjudged a long ball and let Liverpool striker Alexander Isak run on, wrongly assuming goalkeeper Lammens would deal with it. Lammens was nowhere in sight. Isak bore down on the United goal unchallenged until Yoro intervened in desperation and brought him down. Referee Samuel Barrott deemed it a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity and showed Yoro a straight red card.

“What is Matthijs de Ligt doing?” asked an incredulous Sky commentator Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld. Worse followed for the struggling visitors, who slipped to second-bottom of the table after their heavy defeat at Liverpool. Former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai curled the resulting free-kick from 17 metres into the net to put the Reds ahead in the 10th minute.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Wirtz struck shortly afterwards, returning to league action full of confidence after his recent strong performances for Germany . His club form kept climbing: he now has eight direct goal contributions in his last eight competitive appearances for Liverpool, with three goals and five assists.

Wirtz adds an assist to his spectacular goal

Never before had Liverpool led United 2-0 so early in a Premier League match. Pochettino also became the first manager in EPL history to see his team concede two goals and receive a red card in the first half of his first match at a new club.

Advertisement

United offered little going forward with ten men. Ngumoha made it 3-0 in the 66th minute to all but seal Liverpool's win. Substitute Victor Munoz completed the scoring at 4-0 in the 82nd minute after Wirtz found him with an excellent through ball.

United are now second-bottom and remain in a relegation place. Liverpool consolidated fourth place on Premier League matchday 11 and trail league leaders Arsenal by seven points.