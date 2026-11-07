Marc-André ter Stegen, the Barcelona goalkeeper on loan at Ajax Amsterdam, has come in for sharp criticism from former Germany international Dietmar Hamann. The row follows Jürgen Klopp's decision to name him first choice for the UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.

Klopp named his Germany squad for the two fixtures yesterday, Friday, confirming Ter Stegen would start both games on the back of his fine form this season with Ajax.

The coach defended his selection of the Catalan, saying: "Marc is having a great season in Amsterdam, and fortunately Ortega and Nübel are also having very good seasons. We will go into these two matches with Marc as our first-choice goalkeeper."

Not everyone agreed. Hamann laid into the choice of Ter Stegen, insisting the goalkeeper had done nothing with the national team to earn a starting place.

Hamann attacks Ter Stegen: "he does not deserve it"

Speaking to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Hamann said: "I don't think he deserves it. He hasn't performed well with the national team."

He added: "He is the first-choice goalkeeper because we no longer have Manuel Neuer or Oliver Kahn. I don't think he deserves it."

Those remarks land just as Ter Stegen tries to nail down his place with Germany, having won Klopp's trust ahead of the two Nations League fixtures.

Oliver Kahn defends the Barcelona goalkeeper

Oliver Kahn took the opposite view. The German goalkeeping legend backed Klopp's decision to hand Ter Stegen the gloves for Germany.

Kahn said: "At the moment, Ter Stegen looks to be in good shape. He deserved his call-up. Now he has to prove it through his level of performance."

Germany is split. Hamann reckons the Barcelona goalkeeper has no right to the starting spot, while Kahn believes Ter Stegen has earned his chance on merit and must now prove his worth on the pitch.