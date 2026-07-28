"Leroy is one of the last people you can pick as a scapegoat. He tried to give everything in every game and did a great deal for it," Buruk said in defence of his player in an Sky interview.

For Buruk, criticising Sane has "unfortunately almost become fashionable". The Galatasaray coach continued: "To be honest, I actually find it almost a bit funny that people are now making Leroy Sane the scapegoat. He did not have a bad World Cup."

Even after a mixed first season in Istanbul, former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had shown complete faith in Sane at the World Cup in North America. After Bayern Munich gem Lennart Karl was ruled out through injury, Sane became the guaranteed starter on the right wing and started all four tournament matches.

Back at Galatasaray: Leroy Sane has digested the World Cup fiasco well

His only real highlight was the early opener in the 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the final group-stage match. Otherwise, Sane disappointed like much of the rest of the side. Germany then crashed out in the round of 32 against Paraguay in a huge shock, and Nagelsmann resigned a few days later.

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Now, though, Sane seems to have dealt well with the World Cup shock, as Buruk stressed: "I must mention in particular that Leroy came back from holiday very, very positive. He feels very comfortable within the group," said the 52-year-old. "We are now building him back up physically and are looking forward to being able to work with him again in the new season."

Will Leroy Sane still play a role in the Germany team under Jürgen Klopp?

Sane joined Galatasaray from Bayern Munich on a free transfer last summer, but has only sporadically lived up to the high expectations at the Turkish champions so far. He has managed seven goals and nine assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, although he was not always a regular starter. The defending champions begin the coming Süper Lig season on 14 August with a home game against Corum FK.

It remains to be seen whether Sane will still play a role in the Germany national team under new head coach Jürgen Klopp. To date, the 30-year-old, whose contract with Galatasaray runs until 2028, has won 80 caps and scored 18 goals.