Konstantinos Tzolakis needed no time at all to prove his move to England was more than an expensive deal. It was an investment in an exceptional goalkeeper. From shining with the Greece national team to decisive saves in a Hull City shirt, the 23-year-old is imposing himself fast, with expectations his value could climb to 80 million euros, and perhaps beyond, if the stunning displays keep coming.

Greece's recent results confirm that a promising generation has begun to make its mark, and Tzolakis stands among its brightest stars thanks to his remarkable work between the posts, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Since his international debut in June 2024, the goalkeeper has battled Odysseas Vlachodimos for the starting spot, before coach Ivan Jovanovic handed him the gloves for all four UEFA Nations League matches.

Few did more to drive Greece to the top of their group. Tzolakis conceded only three goals in four matches and kept two clean sheets against Germany. He also made 15 saves, including eight from inside the penalty area, and helped prevent 1.38 expected goals, according to advanced statistics.

Germany brought the best out of him. He saved five balls that night, yet handed the credit to his team-mates, saying: "It was a collective effort. We all defended for long periods, and they did not pose a big threat in the first half as happened in the second."

None of this brilliance with the national team was a coincidence. It carried over from his standout levels with Olympiacos, where he won four Greek league titles, two domestic cups and the Super Cup, as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League title in 2024.

In the final against Fiorentina, he proved decisive. He saved four shots, all from inside the penalty area, and prevented 1.09 expected goals. His finest moment came against Emmanuel Kouame in the 69th minute, when he turned the ball away from the top corner to preserve the goalless draw before the title was settled.

Hull City's investment pays off

Tzolakis joined Hull City last summer for 23 million euros, a fee that made him the second most expensive player to leave Olympiacos, behind Koustoulas.

The English club wanted a reliable goalkeeper to help them compete in the Premier League, and they found exactly that in the Greek, who already knew how to handle pressure despite his age.

Coach Sergej Jakirovic explained that Tzolakis was the youngest of three goalkeepers the club targeted. His experience at Olympiacos gave him the edge, having grown used to intense pressure there, something that may make his new challenge less draining psychologically.

His numbers point to a strong start. He has made 17 saves, 13 of them from inside the penalty area, recorded six successful clearances and kept three clean sheets, according to the report.

A clear goal and a value likely to rise

Tzolakis knows that stepping up from the Greek league to the Premier League demands constant development, given the difference in rhythm, speed and level of competition.

Speaking to the "BBC", he said: "When you move from the Greek league to the Premier League, the best league in the world, everything becomes different. First you have to fight for yourself, then you develop your skills."

Seven or eight clean sheets, he added, was the target set to help keep the team in the Premier League. Against Newcastle at St James' Park, Tzolakis saved a penalty from Yoane Wissa but could not spare his side their first defeat of the season.

Even so, his form has convinced Jakirovic that his market value will soar, with the coach suggesting it could reach 60, 70 or even 80 million. Between his international brilliance and his consistency with Hull City, Tzolakis looks a strong bet to keep rising, having gone from a promising goalkeeper in Greece to a name worth watching in European football.