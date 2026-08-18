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He challenged his fans for the sake of his coach: Al-Ahly seals its seventh summer signing I'll provide the correct output without HTML formatting: He challenged his fans for the sake of his coach: Al-Ahly seals its seventh summer signing

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A. Bondarenko
Al Ahli vs Abha
Al Ahli
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Shakhtar Donetsk
M. Pusic
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

"Al-Raqi" signs a new player

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have wrapped up their seventh signing of the summer transfer window, and they've done it in the face of fan opposition.

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" report that Al-Ahli have struck a definitive deal with Ukraine's Shakhtar for their midfielder Artem Bondarenko.

The move will cost "Al-Raqi" 8 million euros, with the Ukrainian putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that carries the option of a fourth season.

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At 25, he arrives to fill the gap left by Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, who departed Al-Ahli when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

Dutch coach Marino Pušić drove the deal, having worked with Bondarenko during their time together at Shakhtar.

None of it has gone down well with supporters. Reports of the signing sparked serious anger among the fanbase, who wanted the club to chase a bigger name.

Bondarenko becomes the seventh addition of Al-Ahli's summer, following Portugal's Francisco Trincão, Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan, Gambia's Aboubakar Sidi Kanté, Nayef Masoud, Mishal Al-Mutairi and Abdullah Radif.

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