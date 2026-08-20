"He can't do that": Uli Hoeneß once again goes after one of his favourite enemies

"I think our team's performance was a complete catastrophe. It was an embarrassment for our country," Hoeneß said in an interview with RTL/Sky. Germany were surprisingly knocked out in the round of 32 on penalties by outsiders Paraguay.

Julian Nagelsmann, the Germany coach who has since been replaced by Jürgen Klopp, is widely seen as the main culprit. Hoeneß, though, believes "enough has been said" about Nagelsmann. "I don't think he is solely to blame. I am not prepared to kick him now that he is down."

Instead, Hoeneß turned his fire on Andreas Rettig: "He was sporting director, after all. Nobody understood it. He can't do it. And the fact he can keep muddling on until the end of the year, even though he is then stopping, is something nobody understands."

Since 2023, Rettig has in fact not been working as sporting director, but as managing director for sport for the DFB. His contract expires at the end of the year. Rudi Völler is the sporting director and will keep the role under Klopp.

"Völler and the president should have put a stop to this nonsense"

For Hoeneß, Rettig was apparently behind the negative developments off the pitch, including the debates over the team's quarters and what was seen as too much family presence. "My friend Rudi Völler and the president (Bernd Neuendorf, editor's note), whom I actually hold in very high regard, should have put a stop to this nonsense," Hoeneß explained.

"The fact that wives and children are at a World Cup from the very beginning - I mean, this is work. And the lots of money that we all earn is also compensation for lost leisure time. Here, there was discussion about the quarters being this way and that, and the coffee was better in Chicago. Football is what matters and it is brutal, hard work. I missed that with our team."

IMAGO

Per Mertesacker will take over from Andreas Rettig at the start of 2027

Rettig has become one of Hoeneß's favourite targets in recent years. In his various roles at the DFL, FC St. Pauli, FC Augsburg, 1. FC Cologne, SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen, he had already come in for repeated criticism from the Bayern Munich patron.

Back in 2022, for example, Hoeneß phoned into Sport1's Doppelpass live and, in the context of the Qatar World Cup, described Rettig as the "king of the sanctimonious". In the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, Rettig and Hoeneß then engaged in a public war of words over criticism of Nagelsmann's work.

From 1 January, former Germany international Per Mertesacker will succeed Rettig as managing director for sport. Hoeneß is hoping for "completely new impetus" from him. "I am very happy that Per Mertesacker is taking this on now. First, I think he makes sensible comments on television. Second, he played football himself at a high level. Third, he ran the academy at Arsenal for eight years. If he can't do it, who else can?"

Hoeneß, meanwhile, warned against excessively high expectations of Klopp and criticised his "friendly takeover" at the DFB. He also took aim at FIFA president Gianni Infantino.