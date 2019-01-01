'He can go' - Aulas says former Liverpool target Fekir is allowed to leave Lyon

The France international has been given permission to make a move away from the Ligue 1 club

president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed star captain Nabil Fekir can leave the club.

Fekir – who was poised to join ahead of the 2018-19 season before negotiations broke down amid reported concerns about his knee – has been linked with a move away from Lyon.

Premier League giants and finalists Liverpool are reportedly set to reignite their interest in international midfielder Fekir.

The Reds nearly signed the playmaker last summer, only to see a move scuppered at the last minute.

And World Cup winner Fekir – who is contracted until 2020 and scored 12 goals in all competitions this season – has been given permission to leave boyhood club Lyon, where the 25-year-old made his debut in 2013.

FULL TIME: What a way to end the season!

Olympique Lyonnais get third place in the 2018/19 campaign #NOOL pic.twitter.com/SnOjK9T7Au — OL English (@OL_English) May 24, 2019

"Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go," Aulas said following Friday's 3-2 win over .

"Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go."

Fekir has made 192 appearances for the club, scoring 69 goals in all competitions during his time with Lyon.

In that time, he's become the teams captain while earning 21 caps for France.

It is expected to be a busy off-season for third-placed Lyon, with Tanguy Ndombele, Ferland Mendy, Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay all attracting interest.

Aulas added: "We will work on making signings. We are going to try to lose as few players as possible. We are also going to strengthen.

"We are quickly going to have it out with [new sporting director] Juninho and [head coach] Sylvinho."