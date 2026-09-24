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Zinedine ZidaneGetty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"He angered some and began with a revolution": Zidane to dismiss Deschamps' old guard

Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
D. Deschamps
Türkiye
France

He begins his official journey with a clash against Turkey

A press report on Thursday lifted the lid on how Zinedine Zidane took charge of the France national team, succeeding former coach Didier Deschamps.

France are preparing to face Turkey tomorrow, Friday, in the UEFA Nations League, Zidane's first match at the helm of Les Bleus.

According to the newspaper "L'Équipe", Zidane surrounded himself with loyal assistants, along with new faces he handpicked himself.

The report claims many veteran members of Deschamps' staff contacted the French Football Federation to secure a place for themselves alongside the new boss.

Their attempts failed. Zidane preferred to build a new team, and he knew the decision had ruffled a few feathers.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

France play four matches in the UEFA Nations League during the current international break, facing Turkey, Belgium (twice) and Italy.

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