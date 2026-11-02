"He accused him of acting, then a cruciate ligament tear struck him down!": Mourinho's mockery of Mantilla backfires

Racing Santander have been dealt a cruel blow. Captain Álvaro Mantilla has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the clash against Real Madrid at El Sardinero, a match whose fallout went well beyond the controversial penalty awarded to Kylian Mbappé. It also took in José Mourinho's conduct towards the Spanish defender as he lay receiving treatment on the pitch.

The skipper limped off in the first half after the serious knee injury, and this morning's medical examinations confirmed the worst: a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Racing confirmed through their official channels that the player will go under the knife in the coming days. The club stressed that his standing within the squad remains untouched despite the lay-off, as one of the dressing-room leaders and a key figure throughout the 2026-2027 season.

The injury was not the only flashpoint. Footage during the match showed Mourinho performing his famous "diving into the pool" gesture, widely read as casting doubt on whether Mantilla was genuinely hurt and hinting that he was feigning or exaggerating.

Criticism of the Portuguese coach grew louder when the Racing captain, moments after that gesture, was forced off with a clear knee injury, the severity of which was later confirmed. His detractors also noted that Mantilla was not demanding a penalty or protesting a refereeing call. He was simply being treated for his pain.

Social media erupted. Fans branded the act inappropriate and unsportsmanlike, arguing that mocking the suffering of an injured player crossed a line, all the more so once the full extent of the injury emerged.

The scene stirred memories of previous Mourinho controversies, including the time he poked Tito Vilanova, then Barcelona's assistant coach, in the eye, and his famous row with Lionel Messi back in 2006 while he was in charge of Chelsea.

That February, after Asier del Horno saw red for a violent tackle on an 18-year-old Messi, Mourinho accused the Argentine of exaggerating his reaction to get the Spanish defender sent off. The coach dismissed it at the time as pure "theatre" on the player's part.