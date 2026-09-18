Hazard reveals the secret behind his optimism about Mourinho, and sends a special message to Vinicius

Eden Hazard has hailed Jose Mourinho's return to the Real Madrid dugout, insisting the Portuguese has more than enough experience to restore the Spanish giants to their perch and get them winning trophies again.

Few players know Mourinho better. Hazard spent years under the Portuguese at Chelsea, and that gives him a clear read on his methods and coaching pedigree.

The former Belgium international said: "I know Jose, so I am happy to see him at Real Madrid. This club holds a special place in my heart. He has the experience, and the team is fantastic."

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Mourinho returned to the Bernabeu this summer, 13 years after his first spell ended. That initial stint ran from 2010 to 2013.

He delivered too. The Portuguese guided the team to the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup before walking away in the summer of 2013.

Now he is back. Mourinho has signed a three-year deal that keeps him at Real Madrid until 2029.

Hazard also weighed in on Vinicius Junior, with Mourinho keen to sharpen the Brazilian's finishing. For the Belgian, though, the collective always trumps the individual.

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Asked about Vinicius, Hazard told French website "Foot Mercato": "We all want Vinicius to score goals, but in the end, we want Real Madrid to win."

At 63, Mourinho embarks on his second adventure in the Real Madrid dugout after leaving Benfica to make the switch back.

He wants to recapture the old magic. Over the next three years, the Portuguese hopes to add more silverware, leaning on his previous experience and his intimate knowledge of the club's atmosphere and its towering ambitions.