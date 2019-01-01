Hazard makes Belgium squad despite missing Real Madrid's La Liga openers

The forward is yet to make his league debut for Los Blancos due to injury, but he is in his national team's squad for their September fixtures

Eden Hazard has been named in the squad for their upcoming qualifiers against San Marino and .

Hazard joined in June, signing a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu after agreed to sell their prized asset.

Madrid were dealt a blow on the eve of their opener against though, when it was confirmed Hazard had sustained a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old has missed Madrid's opening two fixtures, though is reportedly in contention to make his La Liga bow against on Sunday, and any injury concerns have not stopped Roberto Martinez naming Hazard in Belgium's squad for their upcoming qualifiers.

Martinez did, however, confirm Belgium's star man will not be risked if not deemed fully fit.

"For Hazard, every day will be important regarding his injury. We will not take any risks. This weekend will be important, and we will take a decision afterwards," the Red Devils coach told a news conference.

Hazard, who has scored three goals in qualifying, is joined by star Kevin de Bruyne, new striker Romelu Lukaku in a 28-man selection and his younger brother Thorgan, despite the playmaker having been ruled out for "several weeks" with a rib injury.

Benito Raman and youngster Yari Verschaeren have been handed their first senior call-ups.

Belgium have made a fantastic start to their qualification campaign, winning all four of their Group E matches so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one in return.

Martinez's side visit minnows San Marino on September 6, before facing Scotland in Glasgow three days later.

Here are the Devils for our #EURO2020 qualifiers in San Marino and Scotland 🤩 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/byDjZQj72b — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 30, 2019

Belgium squad in full: Koen Casteels ( ), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet ( ), Matz Sels ( ); Toby Alderweireld ( ), Jason Denayer ( ), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier ( ), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (Anderlecht), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker ( ), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Denis Praet ( ), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City); Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke ( ), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Adnan Januzaj ( ), Romelu Lukaku (Inter), Dries Mertens ( ), Divock Origi ( ), Benito Raman ( ), Leandro Trossard ( and Hove Albion), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht).