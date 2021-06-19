Havertz makes Euros history for Germany as rejuvenated Chelsea star continues to shine
Kai Havertz ended the 2020-21 campaign at Chelsea with a match-winning goal in the Champions League final and has now become Germany's youngest scorer at a European Championship.
Questions were asked of the 22-year-old midway through his first season at Stamford Bridge and whether value could be found by the Blues in a £70 million ($97m) deal.
The highly rated forward silenced his doubters in style, particularly in continental competition, and has now re-written the record books with his country at Euro 2020.
Editors' Picks
- Ncikazi is not the right man for Orlando Pirates - Makhanya
- Gosens gains glorious revenge on Ronaldo as Germany stun Portugal in Euro 2020 cracker
- Khanye sees Kaizer Chiefs losing by more than two goals against Wydad Casablanca
- Kaizer Chiefs are fearless and have a 'high' chance to beat Wydad Casablanca in Caf Champions League – Sundowns’ Kekana
How did Havertz make history?
Havertz put in lively performance during a heavyweight clash with Portugal on Saturday.
His presence led to Ruben Dias putting through his own net after Cristiano Ronaldo had broken the deadlock in a thrilling tie at the Allianz Arena.
He was then involved in a second own goal minutes later when posing problems inside the box and grabbed Germany's third himself six minutes into the second half.
Robin Gosens provided the assist for Havertz as he was left with the simplest of tasks of bundling home from close range.
In the process, a piece of European Championship history was made.
The bigger picture
Germany needed inspiration from somewhere against Portugal, having lost their Euro 2020 opener to France.
Havertz stepped up in what quickly became a eye-catching collective outing from Die Mannschaft.
They have leaks to plug at the back, having also allowed Diogo Jota to breach their back line in Munich, but they look a real threat going forward.
Havertz has a key role to play in that, with the only blot on his copybook against the Portuguese coming when he collected a second-half yellow card.
Germany would go on to win the match 4-2, giving them a lifeline in Group F after they fell to France in their opener.