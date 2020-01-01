Havertz admits to ‘very difficult’ start at Chelsea before building confidence with hat-trick heroics

The Germany international generated plenty of excitement when arriving at Stamford Bridge and is now starting to find his feet in English football

Kai Havertz admits to finding the early weeks of his time at “very difficult”, but the German playmaker is building more confidence on the back of a hat-trick.

Big things were expected of the 21-year-old when he completed a £70 million ($91m) move to Stamford Bridge from .

As one of the hottest prospects in world football, Havertz was tipped to thrive in English football.

More teams

He was, however, to find the going tough when thrown in at the Premier League deep end.

Little impact was made on debut against , before then being removed at half-time in a 2-0 defeat to as Frank Lampard had to sacrifice an attacking option after Andreas Christensen’s dismissal.

Havertz was always going to need patience, though, and Chelsea thrust him straight back into action against Barnsley on Wednesday.

Their faith was rewarded with three goals in a thumping 6-0 win, with a fresh face in west London feeling that he is starting to find his feet.

Havertz told Chelsea TV after walking away with a match ball against the Tykes: “I think the first two matches were very difficult for me because I didn’t have the pre-season – I only trained one week with the team – but I think that step by step I will be fitter and this match was very good for me, to get more confidence.

“I hope to continue on Saturday like that.”

Asked whether his exploits will be making headlines back in his homeland, Havertz added: “I hope so.

“It’s a very big thing for me personally. Of course, the most important thing is that we won.

“I’m very happy about the hat-trick as well but on Saturday we have our next game and we need to focus on that.”

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to newly-promoted .

Article continues below

The big games will come thick and fast from that point, with there a chance that a derby date will be lined up against old adversaries in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs need to overcome Leyton Orient in a rearranged third-round tie in order for that to happen, but Havertz is excited by the prospect of facing Jose Mourinho’s men in knockout competition.

He said: “I heard that it’s a very big derby here and I’m looking forward to it.”