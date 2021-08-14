Have Orlando Pirates shown a lack of ambition?

The Buccaneers are the defending MTN8 champions, having ended a six-year trophy drought when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2020 final

It’s not very likely that any of Orlando Pirates’ new signings will start in the club’s first match of the season – their MTN8 quarter-final showdown with Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Of course, it's possible that the club's management and technical team have decided that there is enough quality in the squad, and that there's no need to buy just for the sake of it, even if making exciting signings does cause a buzz and can get the supporters fully on board.

Certainly in the last two seasons, Bucs weren't afraid to dive into the market and brought in around 20 new players in that period.

This time, things have been different and there have only been four signings: Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama.

Saleng was the top scorer in the National First Division last season for Free State Stars. But somewhat surprisingly, has been sent straight out on loan to Saturday's opponents - Swallows.

In the context of last season - when Bucs had injury problems to their strikers and often played without an out-and-out forward, it's difficult to understand the thinking behind the Saleng decision, he could after all also have been loaned out the January transfer window, depending on how things went.

The Sea Robbers certainly seem to be short of a target man, proven or otherwise.

Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama, meanwhile, are solid enough players, although it's worth noting that Shandu was a regular bench-warmer at Maritzburg United, while Mngonyama has had injury problems and neither has ever exactly been knocking on the door to make the Bafana Bafana side.

Mosele shone for Baroka, but it will remain to be seen if the youngster has the temperament to play for one of South Africa's biggest clubs; there have been a lot of players over the past few seasons who have struggled to make the desired impact at Pirates and have since left.

For one thing, it's unlikely that any of the new men will start on Saturday, which surely says quite a bit about the stature of the new arrivals.

It's all in stark contrast to the other two clubs known to the country's biggest and most successful, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, with Amakhosi, in particular, having made some big-name signings.

Even Sundowns, who already had such a quality-filled squad, have outdone Pirates.

There are of course a couple of weeks still to go before the transfer window closes, so Bucs could still reinforce.

Or perhaps they honestly feel that the framework for success is there; with Bucs fans not totally sold on head coach Josef Zinnbauer, the German’s job may be relying on it.