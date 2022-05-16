‘Have Orlando Pirates fired Ncikazi and Davids yet?’ – Fans want coaches out despite reaching Caf final
Orlando Pirates fans have maintained their stance that co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids should be sacked despite helping the team reach the Caf Confederation Cup final on Sunday.
The Buccaneers progressed to the final after 2-1 aggregate win against Al Ahli Tripoli. Pirates had secured a 2-0 win in the first leg meeting at Martyrs of February Stadium and on returning home for the return leg, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium.
Despite the defeat, courtesy of a goal from Ali Arqoub, Pirates made history by becoming the first South African club to reach four continental finals, having participated in the 2015 Confederation Cup, 1995 Caf Champions League, and 2013 Champions League finals.
The Buccaneers, who will now face RS Berkane of Morocco in the final on May 20, were undefeated in their 14 home matches in the Confederation Cup and the defeat against the 12-time Libyan champions has left their supporters calling for the heads of co-coaches Ncikazi and Davids even before the final.
Below is how Pirates fans reacted after the defeat.
One supporter claimed the mentality of Pirates should change despite reaching the final, insisting he was surprised Ncikazi celebrated the qualification even after losing at home.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters have stood by Ncikazi, insisting he has done a great job, with one describing those agitating for the South African coach to be fired as “disgusting.”
Another opined that Ncikazi and Davids deserve a four-year contract extension at the club while a Kaizer Chiefs supporter warned Pirates to appreciate Ncikazi for taking them to the final.
Though Ncikazi and Davids took in most of the blame for the defeat on the night, another set of supporters appreciated them for guiding the team to the final.
Elsewhere, another set of supporters have insisted Ncikazi and Davids deserve to be given more time since they are building “something special” with the team.
