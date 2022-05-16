‘Have Orlando Pirates fired Ncikazi and Davids yet?’ – Fans want coaches out despite reaching Caf final

Orlando Pirates fans have maintained their stance that co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids should be sacked despite helping the team reach the Caf Confederation Cup final on Sunday.

The Buccaneers progressed to the final after 2-1 aggregate win against Al Ahli Tripoli. Pirates had secured a 2-0 win in the first leg meeting at Martyrs of February Stadium and on returning home for the return leg, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium.

Despite the defeat, courtesy of a goal from Ali Arqoub, Pirates made history by becoming the first South African club to reach four continental finals, having participated in the 2015 Confederation Cup, 1995 Caf Champions League, and 2013 Champions League finals.

The Buccaneers, who will now face RS Berkane of Morocco in the final on May 20, were undefeated in their 14 home matches in the Confederation Cup and the defeat against the 12-time Libyan champions has left their supporters calling for the heads of co-coaches Ncikazi and Davids even before the final.

Below is how Pirates fans reacted after the defeat.

Orlando Pirates should hire a new coach, Ncikazi he is not a good coach for a biggest team like Orlando pirates, Orlando Pirates performance was poor,He can't manage players pic.twitter.com/HKuR8DP7Z6 — The Paranormal🖤 (@Haunted04) May 15, 2022

Whether Orlando Pirates win the CAF Confed but Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu must depart the coaching seats, the guy has no plan, Pirates secured the final spot by luck, you can watch the previous games up to today's game. It not convincing at all. The ghost were with Pirates — Sca Luvo (@ScaLuvo) May 15, 2022

Madla Ncikazi must go back to Maritzburg United.. — Senzo Hadebe (@SenzoHadebe16) May 15, 2022

Fadlu and Ncikazi are out of depth and should be sacked at the end of the season — Continental Finalist (@JosephKrobbie) May 15, 2022

Have Orlando Pirates sacked Messrs Ncikazi and Davids yet? — 🇺🇦 Porbosky (Licensed-AME) 🇵🇸 (@Porbosky_ZA) May 16, 2022

Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi must tender their resignations — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) May 15, 2022

Ncikazi football reminds me of Roy Bareto's, it cause headache and stress 😩 I don't want this man yerrr#OnceAlways #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/w9SFoqbDrF — 🏴‍☠️Madiba 🇿🇦 (@9andya) May 15, 2022

LOL...



Fire Fadlu Ncikazi before the final... Fire ezizinja — TA SHANE 🇮🇱 (@Mdange_KaTshiw) May 15, 2022

One supporter claimed the mentality of Pirates should change despite reaching the final, insisting he was surprised Ncikazi celebrated the qualification even after losing at home.

Mandla Ncikazi celebrating a loss at home is all you need to know about the future of this club if he's kept at the reigns. "Pirates must dominate, pirates must score goals" shouldn't just be an interview anthem. We're through to the final, but the mentality needs to change. — Mkalipi Avumile (@IAmWhizIII) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have stood by Ncikazi, insisting he has done a great job, with one describing those agitating for the South African coach to be fired as “disgusting.”

Article continues below

Another opined that Ncikazi and Davids deserve a four-year contract extension at the club while a Kaizer Chiefs supporter warned Pirates to appreciate Ncikazi for taking them to the final.

So pirates fans are disgusting. Pirates has not won anything of significance in 10 years. They stand a chance to win ccc, a cup they never won, but some fans are saying Ncikazi must go. If your Hollywood or betways ticket was damaged, don't let that damage your brain. — Pfizer addict (@gwexe_bongani) May 15, 2022

Ao maPirates, Ncikazi take you to the semis of #CAFCC you want him out. Take it from me we didn't appreciate Gavin Hunt look at us now changing coaches every season pic.twitter.com/vltAUJ0qD8 — Themba Kaebis (@Themba_kaebis) May 15, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi took @orlandopirates to final it’s a fact. — TK (@ThokozaniM_21) May 15, 2022

I wish fadlu and Ncikazi can get 4 years extention!!! pic.twitter.com/PLWyGJVv4D — Zwane 🧠Hag !⚠️ (@7_ball_) May 13, 2022

Though Ncikazi and Davids took in most of the blame for the defeat on the night, another set of supporters appreciated them for guiding the team to the final.

So the Buccaneers are going to CAFCC final next week Friday,let congratulate Ncikazi n David's .

Now my questions is are we still saying our local coaches are lacking experience? — Lisko (@Lisko15448752) May 15, 2022

Weldone Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu and the entire technical team. Siyathokoza pic.twitter.com/iRcGpm7OI3 — Mathiyasi Skosana (@SoZimkhon) May 15, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi is the best coach in Africa — #Pray4KaizerChiefs❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 15, 2022

Elsewhere, another set of supporters have insisted Ncikazi and Davids deserve to be given more time since they are building “something special” with the team.

Orlando Pirates need to be patient with Ncikazi.... That man is cooking something big 🔥🔥🔥 — Chizama (@CozminoNtsomi) May 2, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu must be given a chance, Orlando pirates is in finals, let's give them support pic.twitter.com/BQ5LXtEMYG — Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 (@Queqiniso) May 16, 2022

Should Pirates replace the two Bucs coaches or back them? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.