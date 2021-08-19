Have Orlando Pirates' chances of success really vanished?

Following the 2-1 MTN8 defeat to Swallows FC, the Germany-born coach handed in his resignation, explaining he wanted to be home with his family

It's going to take some doing for Orlando Pirates to overcome the early season setback of parting ways with head coach Josef Zinnbauer after just one match this season.

Zinnbauer's exit has certainly put Bucs on the back foot.

However, there are countless examples of the positive affect a change in coaches can have, and quite frequently, the caretaker coach or the new man in charge is able to substantially turn around a team's fortunes in a short space of time.

It's usually to do with a change of energy - the new man, whoever he is, bringing fresh ideas and enthusiasm, as well as a sense of relief at the blank slate which has been created.



Sometimes there can be a certain stubbornness, or maybe just a blinkered vision, which stops a coach getting the best out of his team.

Once he leaves, it's like a drain being unblocked, and things are able to flow again. That certainly seemed to be the case when Gavin Hunt left Kaizer Chiefs last season - under Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard Amakhosi were an invigorated side and went all the way to the Caf Champions League final.

It's one reason why club owners frequently hire and fire coaches, knowing that a fresh injection of energy can indeed turn things around.

It's in the months ahead - when the new coach gets to know his players better and vice versa, when the personality clashes can occur and when grudges or other issues can set in.

The point being, all is not lost at Pirates, provided the new coach or coaches in charge can inject the right kind of energy and enthusiasm back into the team.

This is after all the same Pirates side which won the MTN8 last season, had a decent run in the Caf Confederation Cup and narrowly missed out on second spot in the league, having to settle for third behind AmaZulu.

Article continues below

Apart from the energy a change of coaches may bring, what will be crucial to Bucs' hopes is to get some of the team's top performers back to full fitness and form.

The likes of Thembinkosi Lorch and Gabadinho Mhango can certainly bring a lot more than they have been, and if Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa can overcome their injury issues and gel with the likes of Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto and Fortune Makaringe, Pirates do have some serious firepower.

Of course it will take some doing for Pirates to match Mamelodi Sundowns in the league. But at the very least they should be targeting second spot, and success in the remaining cup competitions.