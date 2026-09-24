"The voters are not naive. They have both the experience and the judgement needed to assess and evaluate a player without having to hear ten or fifteen times that he is the best," Pascal Ferre told the French newspaper Le Parisien.

With that, the former Ballon d'Or chief was referring to Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) without naming them. In recent weeks, the two superstars have repeatedly pushed their own case with questionable self-promotion. Ferre believes that is a mistake: "When I say that you can lose the Ballon d'Or at the communication level, I mean that a player is in the spotlight in an unpleasant way and gives voters the impression that they are being pushed towards a decision. This kind of fuss that some people stage can eventually irritate the voters. Because at that point the manipulation becomes quite obvious."

Alongside his work organising the award ceremony, Ferre was also once editor-in-chief of France Football, the French football magazine that awards the Ballon d'Or. Since 2024, UEFA have co-organised the prize for the best footballer on the planet. Selected sports journalists are entitled to vote, with one from each country in the top 100 of the FIFA world rankings for the men's award. When they cast their votes, those journalists are strictly instructed to weigh the players' performances over the past season against three criteria: individual performance, team success and fair play.

Ballon d'Or: What did Harry Kane say?

By contrast, fellow favourite Harry Kane has kept a much lower profile, and he was only recently awarded the Golden Shoe as the top scorer of the past season after scoring a total of 73 competitive goals for Bayern Munich and the England national team.

Lamine Yamal, however, believes goals should not be overvalued. "The best player in the world is the one you watch during a match as a commentator and enjoy - you see him and think: 'That is a player who clearly stands out from everyone else,'" said the Spanish world and European champion, apparently aimed at Kane. Only when the award once again goes to the best footballer, "and not to the one who scores the most goals or has won the most titles", would the Ballon d'Or regain its "true value".

He also believes he deserves the award more than Mbappe, who sees himself as the favourite despite a season without a title with Real Madrid and France. "They will not pull a team out of the envelope as the winner, but a player," he said, adding: "The ability to shine individually and create spectacular moments - that is what particularly catches people's eye with an award like this."

Getty Images

Ballon d'Or: Which players are among the favourites?

Mbappe, 27, scored 42 goals in 44 competitive matches for Los Blancos and became the sole World Cup record goalscorer with ten goals in the tournament (22 goals). Lamine Yamal, by contrast, managed 42 goal involvements (24 goals, 18 assists) in 45 appearances. He also won the LaLiga title with Barca.

As well as Kane, Lamine Yamal and Mbappe, defending champion Ousmane Dembele of Champions League winners PSG and Rodri are also among the favourites. The latter had already been named the best player at the World Cup before moving from Manchester City to Barcelona.