Haters be warned! 'Erratic Petersen is future Bafana goalkeeper' - Kaizer Chiefs legend claims

Former Kaizer Chiefs legend William Shongwe insists Amakhosi keeper Brandon Williams will grow and be a dependable Bafana Bafana custodian.

Petersen has been inconsistent

He has invited negative attention

Shongwe has faith in Chiefs 'keeper

TELL ME MORE: Petersen has been in the limelight owing to the costly mistakes he has made during Chiefs' Premier Soccer League matches this season.

However, the ex-South Africa international is adamant the Glamour Boys' player can be the future of the national team.

Shongwe has advised fans to go for the positives instead of focusing on mistakes.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is true he has made a few mistakes here and there but he has also saved the team on numerous occasions," Shongwe told SNL24.

"It is unfortunate people focus on the 20% negative and forget 80% where he has done great work for the team. He is definitely the future of goalkeeping.

"Not only at Chiefs but in the country as well. I have had the chance to speak to him and encourage him to look at the positives and work on improving them.

"It is unfortunate at times that his mistakes are costly to the team but they should go with him and build the future around him. He is the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petersen has played five matches across all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

The custodian has kept two clean sheets in the process with the latest one being last weekend in the 3-0 win over AmaZulu in the league outing.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has on several occasions insisted he will stick with Petersen since mistakes are part of the game.

WHAT NEXT: Petersen has to prove he is one of the best keepers in the country by cutting out unnecessary mistakes and helping Chiefs challenge for elusive silverware.